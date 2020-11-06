IGNITE-from within the confines- The Opening, The Artists-Poets and The Links

IGNITE-from within the confines- opened on 4th with a YouTube Premiere at 4 pm UAE time. It is conceptualized and curated by me. As mentioned there are 8 artists and 8 poets. You can find more details about the exhibition in our official blog by the same name as the title of the show. BLOG HERE.
The inaugural address was by Ruby Jagrut, visual artist and writer/ Founder- Trustee of Abir India that supports, promotes and mentors young and emerging artists. She also head 'First Take' an annual show for the same cause.
The artists include Ahlam Abbas (Beirut, Lebanon), Anindita Chakraborty (Hyderabad, India), Deepa Gopal (currently in Dubai, from Kerala), Devan Madangarly (Kerala, India), German Fernandez (currently in Dubai, from Peru), Lauren Rudolph (New York, USA), Liz Ramos-Prado (currently in London, from Peru) and Yamini Mohan (currently in Dubai, from Kerala).
The poets include Ardra Manasi (currently in Manhattan, USA, from Kerala), Ellora Mishra (currently in Hague, from Bhubaneswar), Gitanjali Kolanad (Toronto, Canada), Joseph Schreiber (Calgary, Canada), Mini S Menon (Kerala, India), Namratha Varadharajan (Bangalore, India), Radha Gomaty (Kerala, India), Sonia Dogra (Delhi, India).
You can find all the Introduction videos of artists and poets on my channel. YOUTUBE HERE.
Our Art & Poem started yesterday. That can also be found in the channel.
INSTAGRAM: @ignite.fwtc.2020
Please check it out, we have 6 more days to go. We are on until 12 Nov 2020. I am sure you will find it interesting. Do leave your comments, thoughts and feedback there.
The exhibition found some good coverage from The Hindu, The New Indian Express, Manorama, Mathrubhumi, Women's Web, Sharing Stories and the like. Grateful for such wonderful coverage! You can check the FEATURED page on the blog to have a look.
Today's Art & Poem:
Art & Poem
Vision and Concept: Deepa Gopal
Video Edit: Anoushka Sunil
Intro clip & thumbnail: Vibhin P C
Check out more in the links provided.
