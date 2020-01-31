Tamashee - Redefining the Traditional into Contemporary

Tamashee is one of the region's high-end footwear brand based in Dubai. It has been envisioned and designed by Mohammed and Muneera, the two lovely, ebullient souls whose smiles are infectious. They can spread warmth by their presence and their eloquence. So what happens when they design something seeking inspiration from their past, raking up the forgotten, experiencing the traditional, inhabiting the cultural, researching at all levels and then producing a dream-like brand unique to the region that supplements and complements at the same time to the sensibilities of not only the region but also internationally as well.
Muneera and Mohammed - Founders of Tamashee
The Founders
Tamashee active co-founders are Muneera Al Tamimi originally from Saudi Arabia and Mohammed Kazim who is an Emirati. Muneera and Mohammed are very passionate about the rich culture of the Arabian Peninsula. They created the brand Tamashee in order to highlight the beauty of the region by shedding light through every collection on a specific element.
Tamashee
The word is a combination of two Arabic words - Mashee (to walk) and Yatamasha (compatible). This directly portrays Tamashee’s work in footwear whilst proving an aspect of compatibility in each of its values: the past with the present and the regional with the world.
Preserving Identity
Tamashee products have been inspired by the research of cultural designs and patterns. Tamashee carefully studies the history, form, and function of each cultural design and revives certain key elements of the past through its products.
Representing Culture
Tamashee seeks to redefine the traditional elements into contemporary designs and to make them appealing to both traditional-regional and modern-international tastes. They have evolved the construction of traditional footwear by pioneering modern-day methods and applying them to traditional techniques.
Coloring Lives
Creating an impact in society is the most important of Tamashee’s causes.
Tamashee achieves this by:
- -- Spreading information about unique elements of the Arabian Gulf’s rich history (and the broader peninsula)
- -- Providing a platform and a network for emerging artists from the Arabian Gulf to display and spread awareness of their talent.
Tamashee gives a lot of thought to every model it produces. The research that goes into every collection revolves around the materials used, crafts of the region, and the interesting story it conveys.
Through its work, Tamashee thrives to create a soulful narrative from within the region that contributes to advancing the Arabian Gulf identity. Some examples of this can be seen in our products through the re-introduction of the turquoise color, the preservation and development of the rings used in the region’s footwear, and the use of the Hijri (Islamic calendar) calendar.
In the current collection, Tamashee has adopted and adapted Musnad script, an ancient South Arabian script, and deconstructed it into unique symbols and patterns and imprinted it on their products be it footwear or bag/wallet giving it a distinctive existence.
Tamashee’s Production
A large part of Tamashee’s intricate and unique construction relies on handmade production which contributes to the uniqueness of each pair. Tamashee products are handmade in Spain, UAE, and India by experienced craftsmen using high quality natural/naturally dyed leathers and materials in facilities with expertise that cater to global luxury brands.
Tamashee Experience
As part of completing the cultural experience, Tamashee offers guided tours to cultural locations in the Arabian Peninsula with emphasis on elements Tamashee has researched and documented. Tamashee’s founders are licensed tour guides in the Emirate of Dubai and are well connected to licensed tour guides all around the Arabian Peninsula.
Tamashee Experience trips include:
Taif Rose Festival, KSA
Asir Highlight, KSA
Northern Emirates, UAE
Al Jawf, KSA
Shuhooh, Rous Aljibal, UAE/Oman
And many more.
Image courtesy: Tamashee website
Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored post. This was included primarily for the interet and pride that the Founders take in the traditional arts of the region, conducting research and infusing it into their products with a unique contemporary feel and spreading the rich cultural heritage across. Promoting such art and artists is primarily the emphasis of Hues n Shades.
