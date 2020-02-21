Our Planet Week started an Illustration movement basically inviting all artists to create pieces that called our attention to care more and help OUR PLANET to get through this rough period of pollution, fires, unawareness, negligent governments, general indifference and so many more current environmental issues. It was basically a plea from Mother Nature’s behalf. This Instagram challenge was hosted by a bunch of talented artists:
@asiaorlando_ @belliesartboutique @corahlouiseillustration @dancelstudio @elenig @hollymaguireuk @julika.illustration @lizarusalskaya @rachel_winkle
It ran from Feb 3rd to 7th and the prompts were:
1.Flora&fauna
2.Unite
3.Harmony
4.Mother Earth
5.Future
@ourplanetweek was supported by One Tree Planted (@onetreeplanted), the initiative which planted a tree for a tag, they mentioned.
I was able to do only 3 prompts as I was down with fever and infection and then I had to complete my twin paintings for a submission (fingers crossed). I deeply feel for this subject and my art does have that element, so naturally, I was drawn towards it but unfortunately could complete only the first three and here are those. The first two are on arches watercolour paper and the second on rice paper; I was trying rice paper for the first time, it's so thin and transparent that one needs to be extra careful. Love the texture. Need to practice more on it to get a hold and control of the watercolour on the paper.
Flora and Fauna
21x29.5cms, watercolour
Arches watercolour paper
Unite
31x46cms, watercolour
Japanese rice paper
Harmony
21x29.5cms, watercolour
Arches watercolour paper
This piece is special in that it's based on my FB friend, Ilakshee Bhuyan Nath's mother, Monita Bhuyan. I had seen a picture of hers sometime back and it had really moved me to the core. There was something deeply inexplicable feeling about it and I don't think I have captured it totally and yet here it is. It's based on this image.
Isn't this AMAZING!!! Too good to be true, I felt!!
