"IGNITE-from within the confines-" Online Exhibition of Art & Poetry

Love paintings? Love poems? Love both? Then there’s
something beautiful coming your way from “US,” diverse and unique voices your
way.
Here's an announcement:
|"IGNITE-from within the confines-" Invite
“IGNITE-from
within the confines-“is a collaboration of 8 artists and 8 poets carefully
curated by visual artist-art blogger, Deepa Gopal, currently residing in Dubai
who is from Kerala, India. The exhibition brings together art and poetry from
different parts of the world in the form of videos with introductions, art,
poem recitals and texts through blog, Instagram, YouTube and personal social
media handles.
The
artists include Ahlam Abbas (Beirut, Lebanon), Anindita Chakraborty (Hyderabad,
India), Deepa Gopal (currently in Dubai, from Kerala), Devan Madangarly
(Kerala, India), German Fernandez (currently in Dubai, from Peru), Lauren
Rudolph (New York, USA), Liz Ramos-Prado (currently in London, from Peru) and
Yamini Mohan (currently in Dubai, from Kerala).
The
poets include Ardra Manasi (currently in Manhattan, USA, from Kerala), Ellora
Mishra (currently in Hague, from Bhuvaneshwar), Gitanjali Kolanad (Toronto,
Canada), Joseph Schreiber (Calgary, Canada), Mini S Menon (Kerala, India),
Namratha Varadharajan (Bangalore, India), Radha Gomaty (Kerala, India), Sonia
Dogra (Delhi, India).
The date will be announced soon. Do join us in our creative journey by following us on social media and by following and subscribing to our accounts.
“…the airbrush and acrylics, a haiku and rhymes
is art, they asked, even worth a single dime…
well…when ruthlessly the mighty oaks, one day fall
a poem silently IGNITEs from within the confines.”
-Sonia Dogra
Stay safe and stay inspired!
Sounds good thanks for sharing
