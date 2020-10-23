Friday, October 23, 2020

"IGNITE-from within the confines-" Online Exhibition of Art & Poetry

Love paintings? Love poems? Love both? Then there’s something beautiful coming your way from “US,” diverse and unique voices your way.

Here's an announcement:


"IGNITE-from within the confines-" Invite


“IGNITE-from within the confines-“is a collaboration of 8 artists and 8 poets carefully curated by visual artist-art blogger, Deepa Gopal, currently residing in Dubai who is from Kerala, India. The exhibition brings together art and poetry from different parts of the world in the form of videos with introductions, art, poem recitals and texts through blog, Instagram, YouTube and personal social media handles. 

The artists include Ahlam Abbas (Beirut, Lebanon), Anindita Chakraborty (Hyderabad, India), Deepa Gopal (currently in Dubai, from Kerala), Devan Madangarly (Kerala, India), German Fernandez (currently in Dubai, from Peru), Lauren Rudolph (New York, USA), Liz Ramos-Prado (currently in London, from Peru) and Yamini Mohan (currently in Dubai, from Kerala).

The poets include Ardra Manasi (currently in Manhattan, USA, from Kerala), Ellora Mishra (currently in Hague, from Bhuvaneshwar), Gitanjali Kolanad (Toronto, Canada), Joseph Schreiber (Calgary, Canada), Mini S Menon (Kerala, India), Namratha Varadharajan (Bangalore, India), Radha Gomaty (Kerala, India), Sonia Dogra (Delhi, India).

The date will be announced soon. Do join us in our creative journey by following us on social media and by following and subscribing to our accounts.


“…the airbrush and acrylics, a haiku and rhymes

is art, they asked, even worth a single dime…

well…when ruthlessly the mighty oaks, one day fall

a poem silently IGNITEs from within the confines.”

-Sonia Dogra



Stay safe and stay inspired!



Christine said...

Sounds good thanks for sharing

October 24, 2020 at 12:13 AM

