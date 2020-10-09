From Birds of Kerala Series

It’s already October, the year is about
to finish and we are still fighting the invisible intruder that has wrecked our
system. Amid all this life is moving on as can be. Even in such dire times, we
are engaged in creating something or the other. The instinct of creativity is
intact, rather I gather it has multiplied manifold in various forms and arenas.
I would like to take it as something positive though there may be some or many
who may disagree.
Along these lines, I had ventured into
something I had been harbouring for some time now. Soon there’ll announcements
made here in my blog as well as all my other social media platforms, do stay
tuned. It’s something pretty exciting for me and for some of my awesome friends
and hopefully, it will be too for all of you, my dear readers.
Until then here are some birds from my new series – Birds of
Kerala. Four on a page, small size
something like artists trading cards(ATC). This is on Hahnemuhle oil/acrylic
pad but I am using gouache. Gouache looks quite good too.
Malabar Trogon - They are found in the Tropical forests and coming home in the Western Ghats. So basically I am doing Birds of Kerala, hope to reach somewhere with my collection. This is a male which has a fire-brand deep red belly and I am reminded of Gulmohar, while the female has the colour of burning ember with a beautiful shade of orange! I am so awestruck by these beautiful birds!
Malabar Trogon - male
Indian Cuckoo/ Vishu-pakshi - It is called “Vishu pakshi” (Vishu bird) as it appears with its distinctive call around the Vishu festival.
Indian Cuckoo/ Vishu-pakshi
Great Hornbill/ Vezhambal (State bird of Kerala) - Though it’s the state bird, it’s an uncommon sight except in sanctuaries. It’s a nearly threatened bird as we, humans, have constantly been destroying their habitat. They are supposed to be the harbingers of rain. I read somewhere that the Great Hornbill was selected as the State Bird because of its strong family ties as the protector of the family. In some cultures, they are the spirit of God and bring in good fortune when they fly over a household.
Great Hornbill/ Vezhambal
Cinnamon Bittern or Mazhakocha - Small heron of wet and open grassy
areas such as flooded meadows and paddy fields.
Cinnamon Bittern or Mazhakocha
Most of the images and information are referenced from ebird.org and some other sites. forgot the names as I have been onto it for a couple of months now. This is an ongoing one and am still working on other birds. In case you are interested in purchasing the works or print, do comment or email (it's in my About page) me. Hope you like it.
What's your current project?
Wow these are beautiful. You should join us at Paint Party Friday. paintpartyfriday.blogspot.com Enjoy your day.
These are lovely!😊
Lovely birds.
So glad you joined in. Can't wait to see what you create for next week. Enjoy your day.
Beautiful birds.
