I have often being told that I should stick to one medium and one way of painting as that would be easy to define and create a signature style of one's own. But I can't seem to be do that, I have tried many times and failed, miserably to my amusement. One of the reasons could be because I am self-taught I find everything fascinating. I love working on multiple mediums; that holds my interest. Most of the techniques and mediums I come across and that I find appealing I wish to try it - just try it at least once. Also I have phases like for acrylic, watercolour, glass painting, pen and ink and so on. The current one is a mix of water colour and gouache. I have been in love with gouache since I found them. I also like to mix and use materials, maybe I can term them as mixed media though I don't use papers, fabric, found objects etc. on it (I intend to but just not now).
The ones in this post are digital collages of my different watercolours and gouache paintings with one or two images. It was actually a submission for a well-known exhibition that was held recently here in Dubai but, unfortunately for me, were rejected.
The last one is a poem that I wrote recently. As many of you who follow my work may know that I like to paint as well as write.
Details of some digital collages and a poem:
I totally understand what you said about sticking to one medium, I do the same. Love your painting. Anesha x
