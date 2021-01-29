Food illustration.
What comes to
your mind immediately? Art or food? Are you a foodie? Do you draw food? Have you
ever tried food art? Arranging the table, taking pictures and then drawing
elaborate servings?
I started food illustration fairly recently when I came across 'Still here still life' (they host a weekly challenge) though I had been collecting some food pictures for some time now. And no, I wouldn’t call myself a great foodie. Drawing/painting food is actually fun – the volumes, the textures, the arrangement of varied pots and pans and wares, the patterns, the play of light. A delicious still life!
My eating habits are not one to follow. I eat to live that’s how it is as of now though none would think so looking at me. There’s a common-tease back at my family home that no one needs to worry over not having enough food if I drop by unexpectedly during lunch-time. "You could just scrape the pan and that’s enough for her!" I don’t enjoy the joke though (J). I eat part meals and I can’t have a proper quantity at a time. I have problem with my digestion since I have undergone cholecystectomy (it’s nothing serious but refer dictionary, in case J). Considering all that, I find food illustration fun. I can’t seem to keep up the weekly challenge though. I just intervene now and then when possible.
Are you into watching culinary shows? My daughter and I used
to enjoy it particularly a TV channel called Fatafeat (which is perhaps
obsolete now) that telecasted food roller-coaster rides of Nigella Lawson,
Jamie Oliver, Giada de Laurentiis, Ina Garten (very own Barefoot Contessa) and
many more. Later, closer home Madhur Jaffery (our very own ‘Godmother’ of
Indian cooking), Tarla Dalal, Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, Aditya Bal and so
on. Recently it’s my neighbour (from Bangladesh) Nadiya Hussain (on Netflix).
For one who isn’t a foodie, you may think this is far too
much of a list! I used to enjoy cooking and feeding, it has dampened these
days. Like
experimenting in art, I used to experiment with new recipes too after watching
my favourite shows of the said celebrity chefs.
All that said, in case you wish to check it out for the
pleasure of seeing all the wonderful food arrangements, the food itself,
variations in the submissions etc. do check out -
Here’s a couple of illustrations from the weeks I had joined:
(images 1, 2, 4 and 5 - gouache and 3 - sharpies)
Any favourites here?
Wonderful food art. I watch those foodtv shows.
Beautiful drawings from the dinner table, I like them all very much !
Wow these are wonderful, love the ornages. Anesha x
Wonderful food art and I liked reading a bit about you. We do watch food/cooking shows here. I have not tried drawing food though. Have a great day today.
Wonderful food art. I love the oranges.
Yes, I do watch a few food shows. I especially like”The Little Paris Kitchen”
by Rachel Khoo on you tube.
wonderful art. Now I am hungry.
Thank you, Christine. Then you would know😊
Thank you, Elkes.
Thank you, Anesha. Glad you liked it and I took more time on that piece.
Thank you, Nicole. I know, I don’t speak much about myself. Some sort of inhibition, I guess.
It’s pretty enjoyable to watch those. You should try, some time.
You too have a great day!
Thank you, Dixie.
I haven’t watched that. Shall check it out.
Haha! That’s quite a compliment ❤️
Your food illustrations are fabulous Deepa!! Really, there isn't any kind of art you can't do well.
I love watching food TV shows, but I also love to cook and bake -when I'm not making art:):) Happy PPF!
Bravo, luv your food art
Thanks for dropping by my blog today
Much💖love
Lovely work.
Wonderful foodie creations ~ Love the elegant ones with beautiful simplicity ~
Moment by Moment ~
A ShutterBug Explores,
aka (A Creative Harbor)
Lovely food art, like the oranges best.
