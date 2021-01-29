Friday, January 29, 2021

Food illustration

Food illustration.

What comes to your mind immediately? Art or food? Are you a foodie? Do you draw food? Have you ever tried food art? Arranging the table, taking pictures and then drawing elaborate servings?

I started food illustration fairly recently when I came across 'Still here still life' (they host a weekly challenge) though I had been collecting some food pictures for some time now. And no, I wouldn’t call myself a great foodie. Drawing/painting food is actually fun – the volumes, the textures, the arrangement of varied pots and pans and wares, the patterns, the play of light. A delicious still life!

My eating habits are not one to follow. I eat to live that’s how it is as of now though none would think so looking at me. There’s a common-tease back at my family home that no one needs to worry over not having enough food if I drop by unexpectedly during lunch-time. "You could just scrape the pan and that’s enough for her!" I don’t enjoy the joke though (J). I eat part meals and I can’t have a proper quantity at a time. I have problem with my digestion since I have undergone cholecystectomy (it’s nothing serious but refer dictionary, in case J). Considering all that, I find food illustration fun. I can’t seem to keep up the weekly challenge though. I just intervene now and then when possible.

Are you into watching culinary shows? My daughter and I used to enjoy it particularly a TV channel called Fatafeat (which is perhaps obsolete now) that telecasted food roller-coaster rides of Nigella Lawson, Jamie Oliver, Giada de Laurentiis, Ina Garten (very own Barefoot Contessa) and many more. Later, closer home Madhur Jaffery (our very own ‘Godmother’ of Indian cooking), Tarla Dalal, Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, Aditya Bal and so on. Recently it’s my neighbour (from Bangladesh) Nadiya Hussain (on Netflix).

For one who isn’t a foodie, you may think this is far too much of a list! I used to enjoy cooking and feeding, it has dampened these days. Like experimenting in art, I used to experiment with new recipes too after watching my favourite shows of the said celebrity chefs.

All that said, in case you wish to check it out for the pleasure of seeing all the wonderful food arrangements, the food itself, variations in the submissions etc. do check out - Stillherestilllife

Here’s a couple of illustrations from the weeks I had joined:

(images 1, 2, 4 and 5 - gouache and 3 - sharpies)


Food-art-gouache-1-Hues n Shades
my first food illustration with Still here still life


Food-art-gouache-2-Hues n Shades



Food-art-sharpies-3-Hues n Shades



Food-art-gouache-4-Hues n Shades


Food-art-gouache-5-Hues n Shades


Any favourites here?




Posted by

17 comments:

Christine said...

Wonderful food art. I watch those foodtv shows.

January 29, 2021 at 5:15 PM
Elkes Lebensglück said...

Beautiful drawings from the dinner table, I like them all very much !

January 29, 2021 at 6:13 PM
Crafting Queen said...

Wow these are wonderful, love the ornages. Anesha x

January 29, 2021 at 6:38 PM
DVArtist said...

Wonderful food art and I liked reading a bit about you. We do watch food/cooking shows here. I have not tried drawing food though. Have a great day today.

January 29, 2021 at 8:50 PM
Dixie @ Arranged Words said...

Wonderful food art. I love the oranges.
Yes, I do watch a few food shows. I especially like”The Little Paris Kitchen”
by Rachel Khoo on you tube.

January 29, 2021 at 9:27 PM
Granny Annie said...

wonderful art. Now I am hungry.

January 29, 2021 at 9:37 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you, Christine. Then you would know😊

January 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you, Elkes.

January 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you, Anesha. Glad you liked it and I took more time on that piece.

January 29, 2021 at 9:52 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you, Nicole. I know, I don’t speak much about myself. Some sort of inhibition, I guess.
It’s pretty enjoyable to watch those. You should try, some time.
You too have a great day!

January 29, 2021 at 9:54 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you, Dixie.
I haven’t watched that. Shall check it out.

January 29, 2021 at 9:56 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Haha! That’s quite a compliment ❤️

January 29, 2021 at 9:56 PM
Linda Kunsman said...

Your food illustrations are fabulous Deepa!! Really, there isn't any kind of art you can't do well.
I love watching food TV shows, but I also love to cook and bake -when I'm not making art:):) Happy PPF!

January 29, 2021 at 10:33 PM
Gillena Cox said...

Bravo, luv your food art
Thanks for dropping by my blog today

Much💖love

January 29, 2021 at 11:09 PM
https://linsartyblobs.blogspot.com said...

Lovely work.

January 29, 2021 at 11:55 PM
carol l mckenna said...

Wonderful foodie creations ~ Love the elegant ones with beautiful simplicity ~

Moment by Moment ~

A ShutterBug Explores,
aka (A Creative Harbor)

January 30, 2021 at 1:10 AM
WendyK said...

Lovely food art, like the oranges best.

January 30, 2021 at 2:05 AM

