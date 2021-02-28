Award, Anthology and Judge

Started my year with grace from
the Omnipresent Light and paying forward the gratitude to the Universe and the
few people in my life who have always supported and stood by me in my journey.
Creative field is a tricky one where it’s so difficult to get a good foothold. Fortunately,
it is times like this when our efforts are acknowledged that one feels
fulfilled and reminds others that arts do have a purpose. Not everyone concedes
to it though. I guess they find it hard to do so. Arts mean something (while
Arts mean everything to some)!
The first mention is the OrangeFlower Awards by Women’s Web, a well-known platform for women and the other
genders who have been tirelessly promoting women’s welfare issues across every segment
of life. I received the prestigious “Artgram” Award 2021 from this very
established platform! Except that, it had been an online event if not for
Covid! It was a well-thought out and extremely well-organized occasion with
some amazing speakers and discussions in between. Extremely thankful to the
entire team of Women’s Web and the Orange Flower Awards. Kudos to all the
powerful souls who were nominated, shortlisted and won!
Sharing Stories, a splendid online magazine entrusted me with the job of shortlisting the poets for their upcoming Poetry Awards. It was a unique experience to go through a delightful range of subjects and an enjoyable familiarity to share the amazing poets’ experiences and journeys, thoughts and feelings. It made me wonder at the caliber and talent spread across and around us! In case you are interested, you can download the magazine HERE. You can find previous issues too.
So how is life treating you, my friends?
1 comment:
Awards n Accolades truly deserved by an artist n writer of your calibre. Always enjoyed your write ups!!
Post a Comment