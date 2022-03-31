"When the wild beckons" - Art of Endangered species and Wildlife by Animalier Rachel Gray

"I live for colour and animals so combining them both is just brilliant!"
Wildlife calls Rachel Gray to her
bosom from where births her magnificent portraits of the wild. She also paints
pets. Her animals are lifelike and look ready to spring to life from her
screen. Her digital rendition that mimics oil painting is full of life and
Painter is a tool that gives her that provenance to capture the interesting,
intriguing facets of animals and their environment. Rachel captures her own
photographs and uses them as a reference. She has travelled extensively from
the dunes of Namibia to the rainforests of Malaysia, she has slept under the
stars and riverbeds. She feels that one must capture these animals in their own
habitats to observe them at their best – to capture their true personality,
soaking up the colours, details, behaviours and surroundings. Raising awareness
about endangered species has always been one of the hallmarks of Rachel’s
works.
|Rachel Gray
Photo: The Star/Azman Ghani
Recently I had an appointment with Rachel at the Malaysian Pavillion where she was displaying her works during the sustainability week, particularly for this blog post. It was a short but inspiring conversation. With the backdrop of the wooden panels of the pavilion and the green around it was a perfect setting.
“I’m always thinking about art be it mine or someone else's.”
|Focus - Rachel Gray
Rachel, however, doesn’t
strive for photorealism. Her aim is to convey their character and the moments
they share. She creates the images on the tablet/computer using Wacom,
which is touch, tilt and weight-sensitive tablet, and a stylus that
simulates the texture of oil brushes for her works and uses the software Corel
Painter.
“Painter is the best software that bridges the gap between traditional art and digital art, making it more accessible for traditional artists to make the crossover into the world of digital art.”
She was
the ﬁrst British female artist to have a solo exhibition, ‘Instincts and Experiences’; a collection
of digital wildlife portraits and abstract oil paintings, at the National Art Gallery, Kuala Lumpur coinciding with the
60th anniversary of the gallery.
|Rachel Gray - Wildlife Art
You can reach Rachel Gray at:
Website: www.rgportraits.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rachelgray.art/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rgportraits
