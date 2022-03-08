When Art and Words Meet on Women's Day – SHE: A Creative Dialogue

Art and Literature have always been intertwined for ages. Though it can live, one cannot exist wholly without the other. They intersect at some point or some stage tugging the chords and embracing each other. It is such intersections that make the whole process and conjugation much more interesting and stimulating rather than the normal path.
One such intersection is about to happen on Mar 8 at Dusit
Thani where art, conversation and high tea meet with a lovely author and eight
UAE-based artists from various backgrounds. SHE is an expression of hues,
shades and forms imbibed from the pages of the International
journalist-best-selling author, Purva Grover’s latest book “She” which I
recommend that all girls (for that matter, guys too) must-read. It is more an
experience than a 212 pages book. When I read the book, it offered me the
feeling of hearing a friend in conversation over a cup of coffee in a quaint
café or chitchat on the living room couch over hot tea and snacks. The book
itself as mentioned by the author can be treated like a handbook with spaces
and pages for exercise or filling-ins.
The exhibition is curated by Slava Noor, Founder-Editor of
Arte & Lusso Art Magazine. Ms. Noor wishes to open up a space for the
creative dialogue that is one of the key ingredients for any creative
communion. The saplings that sprout from such fertile soil are bound to hold
the earth for favourable growth. What makes this particular art exhibition
stand out is that the artworks have been created through conversations,
enriching dialogue and exchange of ideas.
The Curator
Slava Noor (@SlavaNoor)
Slava Noor is passionate about various forms of art and
believe in its power to inspire people and bridge different cultures. She has
created Arte & Lusso in order to promote both local and international
talent and help artists, fashion designers and other creatives get the exposure
they deserve. She is also passionate about different cuisines and enjoys
reviewing restaurants in Dubai and Europe.
Slava can be spotted at major art and fashion events as well
as sipping her favorite karak tea or espresso at one of the hidden cafes in
Dubai.
The Author
Purva Grover, India (@purvagr)
Purva Grover is a best-selling author, international
journalist & editor, TEDx Speaker, award-winning playwright & stage
director, published poetess, spoken word artist, and creative entrepreneur. She
is the founder-editor of The Indian
Trumpet, a quarterly
digital magazine for Indian expats, and works as the assistant editor with
a UAE national daily, and editor, for a magazine for young adults. She is backed with a post-graduate degree in mass
communication and literature. She resides in Dubai, UAE.
She made her debut as an author with The Trees Told Me So(December 2017,
Niyogi Books). Her second title, It
was the year 2020 (February 2021, Kindle India) was instantly
recognised for its profound pandemic prose. Her third title, She (August
2021, Ukiyoto) is currently making waves for its honest, relatable and fun
approach on the topic of womanhood.
Artists in Alphabetical
Order
Abda Fayyaz, Pakistan (@artbyabda)
Abda is a self-taught artist. Her work is the reflection of
the understanding of the universe and the constant changes and transformations that take place within and around us.
With a Degree in Banking and Finance, she holds over 15 years
of experience in brand development, marketing and advertising, strategy
management and more. Her main mediums are oil and acrylic mediums.
From abstract paintings to calligraphy, the artworks represent a fusion of
modern and contemporary art and traditional techniques. Abda’s art emphasizes
the importance of finding our true purpose, and that each one of us is enough
in our own capacities and that resources are always available if we have the
right connection with our inner conscious, curiosity, energies and the holistic
purpose of the universe.
Christine Dessa, India (@cdessart)
Christine Dessa is a self-taught artist of Indian origin, who
has called Dubai her home for the last 25+ years. Art has been her passion
since childhood. Decades of practice, self-learning and brush strokes later,
she has evolved into the accomplished artist of today. She called herself
a ‘closet’ artist, painting for her pleasure, experimenting with various
mediums and techniques, while using her home as an art gallery.
Combining real-life and symbolism together with the
application of light, Christine Dessa allows her subjects to emote and have
their own voice. She incorporates realism juxtaposed against fantasy as a means
of storytelling, also allowing her viewers to connect with her art on a
personal level.
Her forte is Watercolours Portraits, while her Horses and
Oceans, require a special mention. Christine enjoys the beauty and magic of
watercolours with its fluid dynamics and transparency. Working with this less
forgiving medium has refined her painting skills a thousand-fold. She is also
very skilled with Acrylics and uses this versatile and vibrant medium for her
larger exhibition paintings on canvas.
Deepa Gopal, India (@dee.huesnshades)
Deepa Gopal is a visual artist-creative writer currently
based in Dubai. Winner of 2021 ‘Artgram’ Award at the Orange Flower Awards, she
conceptualized and curated her latest, brainchild – an online exhibition of art
and poetry, ‘IGNITE-from within the confines-‘ (2020) inviting
artists and poets from across the world. Author of the blog, Hues n
Shades, she has done her Masters in English Language and Literature. Diversity
is her forte as she loves to explore and experiment with various mediums and
techniques. Most of her works are “mindscapes” as she calls them, an
introspection into the emotional and psychological states. Her
protagonists enjoy detachment; creating parallel worlds. Myths, dreams,
visions, people and their tales, the emotions and the unbridled feelings kindle
her creative juices. She sometimes couples her art with Haiku (Japanese poetic
style) or micro-poems.
Fatema Fakhruddin, India (@notnotart__fathz/)
As a person who always wears her heart on her sleeve, Fatema
decided to bring her heart out onto her canvases and pursue her avant-garde
artistic career in early 2020. Originally from India, she now lives in the
UAE with her husband and two loving children. Known for her predominant use of
bright and colorful acrylics, oils and other mediums, her paintings evolve
through words and intended puns, which compliment her bold personality. All
created in her home heart studio.
The intricacy of human nature, accepting and acknowledging
one’s emotional, mental, and intellectual mindset being legitimate and
powerful, is the never-ending source of her inspiration. Her artworks challenge
the viewer to accept who they are. Portraying this through conceptual art, she
thrives on evolving and developing her artistic process and continually
learning. It allows her to communicate her emotions, which she otherwise
struggles expressing. Her artworks are a visual diary into her being.
Julia Smolenkova, Russia (@julia_smolenkova)
Julia Smolenkova is an international artist, publisher of two
art magazines, galleries owner, Ph.D. in the field of the history of art and
architecture, curator of international art projects, festivals, symposiums. In
her artworks, the connection between the abstract and the real creates a new space
level. Her success has been cemented with great demand from galleries in
Europe, the USA, Russia, UAE, Julia’s art is regularly purchased by
enthusiasts globally. Her original pieces of sculptures and paintings can also
be found in public and private collections, around the world as well as in the
United Nations collection. Her monumental mosaics adorn the streets of
Moscow. Her colorful paintings adorn the walls of hotels like Mandarin Oriental
Jumeira in Dubai. Julia is an avid traveler and explores worldwide cities to
acquire her inspiration, which results in the development of new collections
that are exhibited regularly.
Poonam Chathurvedi (@c.poonam)
Poonam is an Artist of Indian Origin and based out of Dubai,
UAE since 2007. Over the years, Poonam has been a part of many major local,
regional, and international exhibitions. Additionally, Poonam has also
presented her work as a Solo Artist in a few prominent places including, Fakih
University Hospital Dubai, Indian by Nature, Arte’s on several occasions.
Samantha Lomas aka The Sassy Crayon (@the_sassy-crayon)
The Sassy Crayon, is a UK-born, UAE-based artist, avid
traveller and martini connoisseur. After graduating in Interior Architecture
and Design, she has spent several years travelling, living in, and embracing,
the cultures of South East Asia and Australia. No matter where she has been in
the world, her love for art has not diminished. After several years in the
business world, she decided it was time to turn to art full time. Her knowledge
of interiors and design along with intense training through several top art
institutions, enable her to create beautiful bespoke works of art for any
environment.
Snehita Gehlot, India (@snehiart)
Snehita is a Licensed Indian Artist (Painting) & Entrepreneur based in Dubai. She is a Visual Content creator for Art Magazine, Fashion and Art Brands, an IT Engineer (Website, graphic design, and digital products), an MBA and Director at Luxy Flare.
As an Artist, she believes ” Art is Experimenting Fearlessly ” No fear of judgement, and freely exploring the endless possibilities. She has always been a creative person since her childhood, she started learning and creating at a very early age as her mother is also an artist and art instructor.
Zumrud Zeynalli, Azerbeijan-UK (@zumrud_contemporary)
Zumrud Zeynalli is a contemporary artist who blends Eastern
and Western cultures in her art that is also largely inspired by childhood
fairy tales.
Zumrud is a British artist born in Baku, Azerbaijan in 1981
and developed a passion for art and craft at an early age. Living and working in
London, United Kingdom allowed Zumrud to travel a lot and she visited 74
countries, explored unreal parts of the world and different cultures that
widened her horizon and inspired her to create. Coming from a very caring family and
society and moving to London, she has faced many challenges but learned how to
become an independent woman. As a woman who leads a large company in the
competitive and male-dominated oil field – she still got a chance to nurture
her creative side and express herself through painting.
“SHE” will be open to the public until March 30, 2022. The
exhibition will take place at Dusit Thani Dubai located
on Sheikh Zayed Road.
