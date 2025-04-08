Napowrimo: here’s today’s totally optional prompt!
The ghazal (pronounced kind of like “huzzle,” with a particularly husky “h” at the beginning) is a form that originates in Arabic poetry, and is often used for love poems. Ghazals commonly consist of five to fifteen couplets that are independent from each other but are nonetheless linked abstractly in their theme; and more concretely by their form. And what is that form? In English ghazals, the usual constraints are that:
- the lines all have to be of around the same length (though formal meter/syllable-counts are not employed); and
- both lines of the first couplet end on the same word or words, which then form a refrain that is echoed at the end of each succeeding couplet.
Another aspect of the traditional ghazal form that has become popular in English is having the poet’s own name (or a reference to the poet – like a nickname) appear in the final couplet.
My take:
Day
Eight-Napowrimo- Seeking You- A Ghazal
I wandered through the streets of my city
looking for you
Soaking in the sun, drenching in the rain,
immersed in you
I walked the hot-red, coal-laden path, half
expecting your call
Brushing aside the cob-webbed bushes, seeking
solace in you
I entered the million-mirror hall with a lamp
flickering in my hand
Only to see a million me all elongated, peering
back, dazzling in you
The ceramic urn held my coiled self, the lost
war within—
The dried-up river, the mountaintop, the breathing
air—sprung in you
Do you remember the first rain after our first
summer, O dear?
I carried you everywhere I went, serene ripples
blooming in you
The night I spent by your side, you took me in
your gaze, longingly—
We sat amid the crumpled stars singing songs curling
in you
You pointed to the indigo sky, naming each
star and constellation
I wound up in your galaxy, traversing light-years
nestled in you
They cast hurdles here, there, everywhere—we
found our desire
The arrow that hit the gazelle, lanced me and
pierced into you
Where are you? The enemies have assembled here
tonight
No crying, no farewell—meet me at the horizon,
I shall echo in you
The knife that killed you lay beside me, Ah! Sakhi*, forlorn in love
Reassembled herself in the palm of God—a jigsaw
puzzle, a missing piece in you.
*Sakhi is a pseudonym I use for my writing at times
