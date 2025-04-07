Day Seven-Napowrimo-Why I am Not a Dream Catcher

Napowrimo: Here’s our prompt for the day – as always, optional. A few days ago, we looked at Frank O’Hara’s poem in which he explained why he was not a painter. Jane Yeh’s “Why I Am Not a Sculpture” has a similar sense of playfulness, as she both compares herself to a sculpture and uses a series of rather silly and elaborate similes, along with references to dubious historical “facts.” Today, we challenge you to write a similar kind of self-portrait poem, in which you explain why you are not a particular piece of art (a symphony, a figurine, a ballet, a sonnet), use at least one outlandish comparison, and a strange (and maybe not actually real) fact.
I haven't chosen the said art though instead I went with the dream catcher, a bit of something mysterious and magical.
Why I Am Not a Dream Catcher
I
am not a dream catcher,
though I’m often asked to hold onto things
that slip through my fingers like mist.
A dream catcher collects,
woven threads in perfect symmetry,
gathering the restless rumours
of forgotten hopes and shadowy fears.
I—on the other hand—
am more like a net full of rifts,
letting everything fall through,
from the mundane to the strange,
like marbles tumbling down a staircase.
A
dream catcher hangs still,
swaying only in the softest breeze,
its feathers brushing against the air
as if it knows exactly what it’s meant to do.
I am more like a kite with frayed string,
tangled in the branches of an uncertain tree,
flying only when it feels like it.
I’ve tried to catch dreams before—
but they slip past like fish that never touch the shore,
leaving me with empty hands
and an unflinching sense of forgetfulness.
They
say the first dream catcher
was made by the Ojibwa* people
to protect children from bad dreams,
but the truth is,
it wasn’t made to catch dreams at all.
It was a way to catch the threads of stories—
the ones that slip into our minds at night,
but can’t quite remember when morning arrives.
I
am not a dream catcher—
I can’t weave the perfect circle
to capture the fleeting,
the ethereal, the delicate.
Instead, I watch them float away
like whispers that vanish before I can ask their names.
I gather only the scraps—
the half-remembered, the forgotten—
and call it a night.
*Protective fetishes (objects believed to have special powers) appear in numerous indigenous cultures, but the dream catcher typically associated with Native Americans originated in the Ojibwe (Chippewa) culture.
Oh those half remembered bits of dreams! A good write
Thank you, Eric :)
