NaPoWriMo: today, try writing a poem that describes a place, particularly in terms of the animals, plants or other natural phenomena there. Sink into the sound of your location, and use a conversational tone. Incorporate slant rhymes (near or off-rhymes, like “angle” and “flamenco”) into your poem. And for an extra challenge – don’t reference birds or birdsong!
Here's my take:
|Henri Rousseau-Tropical Forest with Monkeys-1910
Day
Fourteen-NaPoWriMo-The Rise of a Riotous Song
The river
gurgled through the rocky bend
the hills
woke up to the screeching calls
the chatter
and gibber in the backdrop fend—
the chirps,
the buzz, the hiss, and the clicks—
a meticulously
riotous medley.
The trees
talked about what they love
the roots rumbled
and slid to fuse—
the music of
the Earth sang of soulful days
they ached
for what they painfully lose
at the hands
of merciless men—a disgrace!
The nights get
cool as the summer rains pour,
the wind
carries the breath of long-gone land
they speak a
tongue not known to many
though those
who pause and hold their stand
can often listen to the symphony.
2 comments:
I love that I can hear that "meticulously riotous medley."
Thank you, Elizabeth! I am glad that you can hear it. :)
