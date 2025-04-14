Monday, April 14, 2025

Day Fourteen-NaPoWriMo-The Rise of a Riotous Song

NaPoWriMo: today, try writing a poem that describes a place, particularly in terms of the animals, plants or other natural phenomena there. Sink into the sound of your location, and use a conversational tone. Incorporate slant rhymes (near or off-rhymes, like “angle” and “flamenco”) into your poem. And for an extra challenge – don’t reference birds or birdsong!

Here's my take:

Henri Rousseau-Tropical Forest with Monkeys-1910
Henri Rousseau-Tropical Forest with Monkeys-1910


The river gurgled through the rocky bend

the hills woke up to the screeching calls

the chatter and gibber in the backdrop fend—

the chirps, the buzz, the hiss, and the clicks—

a meticulously riotous medley.

 

The trees talked about what they love

the roots rumbled and slid to fuse—

the music of the Earth sang of soulful days

they ached for what they painfully lose

at the hands of merciless men—a disgrace!

 

The nights get cool as the summer rains pour,

the wind carries the breath of long-gone land

they speak a tongue not known to many

though those who pause and hold their stand

can often listen to the symphony.





2 comments:

Elizabeth Boquet said...

I love that I can hear that "meticulously riotous medley."

April 14, 2025 at 7:53 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you, Elizabeth! I am glad that you can hear it. :)

April 14, 2025 at 10:41 PM

