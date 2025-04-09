Napowrimo: here’s our optional prompt for the day. Like music, poetry offers us a way to play with and experience sound. This can be through meter, rhyme, varying line lengths, assonance, alliteration, and other techniques that call attention not just to the meaning of words, but the way they echo and resonate against each other. For a look at some of these sound devices in action, read Robert Hillyer’s poem, Fog. It uses both rhyme and uneven line lengths to create a slow, off-kilter rhythm that heightens the poem’s overall ominousness. Today we’d like to challenge you to try writing a poem of your own that uses rhyme, but without adhering to specific line lengths. For extra credit, reference a very specific sound, like the buoy in Hillyer’s poem.
It was fun trying this prompt. In fact, I am loving all the prompts so far this year.
This poem was featured. Check HERE. Thank you, NaPoWriMo!!!
Day
Nine-Napowrimo-The Night Call
A
night so long—
an
erratically thumping heart!
Where do I belong?
Where do I even start?
And
then—
The
sky above,
looming—
the
pleasant curve of the crescent
She
heard the Greater Coucal
swooning
even
at this hour of descent.
The
startled crickets
chirp
to sleep
the
blades of grass
framing
the curious pheasant
the
snapping twigs
weep—
the clarion call, unpleasant.
She sees a silhouette
near the door
darkness bound—
a blue spurt
the lighted match bore—
a slanting scarecrow found.
