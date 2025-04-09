Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Day Nine-Napowrimo-The Night Call

Napowrimo: here’s our optional prompt for the day. Like music, poetry offers us a way to play with and experience sound. This can be through meter, rhyme, varying line lengths, assonance, alliteration, and other techniques that call attention not just to the meaning of words, but the way they echo and resonate against each other. For a look at some of these sound devices in action, read Robert Hillyer’s poem, Fog. It uses both rhyme and uneven line lengths to create a slow, off-kilter rhythm that heightens the poem’s overall ominousness. Today we’d like to challenge you to try writing a poem of your own that uses rhyme, but without adhering to specific line lengths. For extra credit, reference a very specific sound, like the buoy in Hillyer’s poem.

It was fun trying this prompt. In fact, I am loving all the prompts so far this year.

This poem was featured. Check HERE. Thank you, NaPoWriMo!!!


The-Night-Call-Huesnshades
image: finflix-design-jon -Pixabay


A night so long—

an erratically thumping heart!

Where do I belong?

Where do I even start?

 

And then—

 

The sky above,

looming—

the pleasant curve of the crescent

She heard the Greater Coucal

swooning

even at this hour of descent.

 

The startled crickets

chirp to sleep

the blades of grass

framing the curious pheasant

the snapping twigs

weep—

the clarion call, unpleasant.

She sees a silhouette

near the door

darkness bound—

a blue spurt

the lighted match bore—

a slanting scarecrow found.

 





10 comments:

Graham Parker said...

Lovely to be able to read your words again Deepa

April 10, 2025 at 8:23 AM
Elizabeth Boquet said...

What a wonderful poem!

April 10, 2025 at 9:43 AM
Anonymous said...

Mysterious

April 10, 2025 at 7:54 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you so much, Graham!

April 10, 2025 at 11:04 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you, Elizabeth!

April 10, 2025 at 11:04 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you!

April 10, 2025 at 11:04 PM
vickiejohnstone said...

Awesome :)

April 10, 2025 at 11:31 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you, Vickie!

April 10, 2025 at 11:48 PM
Anonymous said...

So beautifully penned Deepa, deep and mystical!

April 11, 2025 at 3:29 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you so much, Arti :)

April 11, 2025 at 11:30 PM

