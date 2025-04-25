NaPoWriMo: Today we’d like to challenge you to write a poem that recounts an experience of your own in hearing live music, and tells how it moves you. It could be a Rolling Stones concert, your little sister’s middle school musical, or just someone whistling – it just needs to be something meaningful to you.
Day Twenty Five – NaPoWriMo – The Handpan
|Image: From Etsy- Credit to the due Artist
The Handpan
A tribute to Anas Al
Halabi
Waves danced before my eyes—
—the ebb and flow,
the ebb and flow—
a tangled memory
rolled into
stillness,
the hot air, a mirage,
the music tingled in my bones—
like sa re ga ma pa dha ni sa.
Each beat an echo surging
through the blood and cells,
myriad mountains rose and fell—
like the tremor of a tuning fork
my body trilled into tranquility.
I closed my eyes—
found myself in a psychedelic swing.
If music be the food of love,
play on…
Anas Al Halabi
Anas is a handpan artist in Dubai and I have heard that he is the founder of the first Handpan orchestra. You can see him play here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHxyh9pv-0x/
About Handpan
The handpan traces its origins
back to the steelpan, which emerged in the 1930s in Trinidad and Tobago.
Originally crafted from discarded oil barrels, steelpan (or steel pan)
instruments provided a melodic range that captivated listeners and became an
integral part of the Caribbean music scene.
From this rich musical heritage,
the handpan would eventually emerge.
In the early 2000s, Swiss
instrument makers named Felix Rohner and Sabina Schärer introduced the Hang
instrument, a pioneering handpan design, through the Swiss company PANart.
Inspired by the steelpan, the Hang featured a unique layout of tone fields,
producing enchanting and ethereal sounds.
