...today’s (optional) prompt. In her poem, “Living with a Painting,” Denise Levertov describes just that. And well, that’s a pretty universal experience, isn’t it? It’s the rare human structure – be it a bedroom, kitchen, dentist’s office, or classroom – that doesn’t have art on its walls, even if it’s only the photos on a calendar. Today, we’d like to challenge you to write your own poem about living with a piece of art.
|Art by T K Padmini
Day Four-Napowrimo-Embracing Couple
In the late summer afternoon
When the languid air breathes fire,
I sweat under the Embracing Couple, basking
Under the blood moon and primary
colours –
Their day was perhaps Red.
Entwined in a trance-like embrace oblivious
to the world –
They feel like one rather than two
bodies.
Their love seems to have stood the
test of Time.
Padmini, you must have felt it in your
bones—
Love or the lack of it to have
conjured up the couple.
Your innermost realm seething and
simmering
For something you constantly yearned
for
Your canvas has those intentional solid
strokes –
You breathe into it the darkness that
enveloped you—
The tempering of your anguish.
You gazed beyond your age and times.
The painting, pulsating with love—a fragment
In the fabric of a larger story— akin
to an elegy than a sonnet.
This is one of my favourite Padmini works and it hangs in the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi's Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi. There's a dedicated section to Padmini's art housing her collection even her sketchbooks. Padmini passed away at 29 following complications after childbirth (her child didn't survive too), quite young leaving behind an incredible oeuvre ahead of her time. I always imagine what she would she would have achieved if she had lived on. Many more incredible paintings lost before they had the chance to be born. I dream of owning this someday, a part of Padmini's soul.
I am loving this year's NaPoWriMo theme...Ekphrasis. Each day I am looking forward to what's coming up. It's quite exciting and exhilarating maybe because it involves my my two loves - art and poems.
2 comments:
Thanks so much for introducing me to this artist's work! I appreciate the poem, too, of course.
Thank you for your kind words! Glad that you liked Padmini's work! She's Incredible.
