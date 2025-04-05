today’s (optional) prompt is inspired by musical notation, and particularly those little italicized –and often Italian – instructions you’ll find over the staves in sheet music, like con allegro or andante. First, pick a notation from the first column below. Then, pick a musical genre from the second column. Finally, pick at least one word from the third column. Now write a poem that takes inspiration from your musical genre and notation, and uses the word or words you picked from the third column.
Details here: https://www.napowrimo.net/day-five-12/
Day Five-Napowrimo-Louder than Possible
Let me remember those days
When I thought you loved me—
My heart ached louder than possible
O dear, only to see you once again.
My love, I longed for your words—
Your touch, your gaze, your circular
face—
My heart ached louder than possible
I felt the shadow of love cross my
bones.
The night the moonlight wept
The clock mocked me, slow and steady—
My heart ached louder than possible
It’s ticking, a whisper I can’t
escape.
I won’t stop you now,
The pain has seeped deeper into my
bones
My heart ached louder than possible
Let this pain be my final song.
