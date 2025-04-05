Saturday, April 5, 2025

Day Five-Napowrimo-Louder than Possible

 today’s (optional) prompt is inspired by musical notation, and particularly those little italicized –and often Italian – instructions you’ll find over the staves in sheet music, like con allegro or andante. First, pick a notation from the first column below. Then, pick a musical genre from the second column. Finally, pick at least one word from the third column. Now write a poem that takes inspiration from your musical genre and notation, and uses the word or words you picked from the third column.

Details here: https://www.napowrimo.net/day-five-12/



Let me remember those days

When I thought you loved me—

My heart ached louder than possible

O dear, only to see you once again.

 

My love, I longed for your words—

Your touch, your gaze, your circular face—

My heart ached louder than possible

I felt the shadow of love cross my bones.

 

The night the moonlight wept

The clock mocked me, slow and steady—

My heart ached louder than possible

It’s ticking, a whisper I can’t escape.

 

I won’t stop you now,

The pain has seeped deeper into my bones

My heart ached louder than possible

Let this pain be my final song.



Notation: Louder than possible
Genre: Aria
An "aria" originally refers to a type of song in opera, typically one sung by a soloist with an orchestral accompaniment. It's usually a moment of emotional expression or reflection in an opera. In a poem, the use of "aria" may evoke this idea of a solo performance or a lyrical, expressive moment. It can symbolize a character's personal or emotional outpouring, much like an aria in an opera. "Aria" often conveys beauty, depth, and emotional intensity, and it may signal a moment of intense feeling or contemplation in the poem.
Words: bones, shadow, clock and moonlight


