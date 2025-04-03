Day Two-Napowrimo-Woman Who Rode Away

Day 2 of NaPoWriMo
Write a poem that directly addresses someone, and that includes a
made-up word, an odd/unusual simile, a statement of “fact,” and something that
seems out of place in time (like a Sonny & Cher song in a poem about a Greek
myth).
I decided to address Georgia O'Keeffee herself and write about her as she is one of my favourite artists.
|Red Hills and Bones, 1941 by Georgia O'Keeffe
image:https://www.georgiaokeeffe.net/
Woman Who Rode
Away
Look at you,
Georgia
You turned a
hermit
With those
white walls and long halls
Those painted
canvas and the framed window
You turned inwards
and outwards, all at the same time.
How I envy you!
Picking the
heat and the scattered skulls
You were
more Zen than any person I can think of
The black
door lending mystery and a frame
Providing a witchotization* of an
intriguing backdrop
The long
black box (1) adding a dash of humour.
The window
overlooking the mountains
Frame within
a frame, seeking you as you seek them
I can feel
the longing you felt for the Red Hills in your bones,
Canna red
and orange, the white birch in autumn, the pink tulips—
They grow in
me as Blue and Green music.
Under the
evening star, under the Starlight Night
You dream as
a meteor shower painting into thin air
Conjuring forms
from the nothingness of time and space
Holding the
life force within like a time capsule ready to burst
From eons
past and you stand here in the future.
And here I am, conjuring you.
*(witchy exotization)
(1)the long black box - it is said that O'Keeffe chose the Casa for the black door which appears in several of her photographs behind which was nothing else but her storage space. People often thought of the black door as mysterious. She continued the theme of black in her studio space where she had a long black box that contained nothing but her art materials. There was no mystery there. I guess, she just had a sense of humour.
No comments:
Post a Comment