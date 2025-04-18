NaPoWriMo: Take a look at Ellen Bass’s poem, “You’re the Top.” Now, craft your own poem that recounts an experience of driving/riding and singing, incorporating a song lyric.
Day Eighteen -Napowrimo-At This Hour, What Sound
|Death and Life - Gustav Klimt - 1911
Winding through the wet hush of dusk,
your song spilled from the stereo—
Enna satham indha neram*—
and something inside me slit, quiet.
The road curled like longing around the hills,
each note looping through my ribs,
a ghost of jasmine on humid skin,
a voice brushing the soul's raw door.
We didn’t speak. We didn’t need to.
That melody—half prayer, half wound—
unraveled time,
and I wept like the sky knew my name.
*Enna satham indha neram - What sound at this hour?
This poem is a response to the haunting Tamil song “Enna Satham Indha Neram” from the film Punnagai Mannan. It is the first song that came to mind as I read the prompt, so I went ahead with it. It explores a quiet, emotionally loaded moment shared between two people. The piece draws on the poignant knowledge that in the film, the lovers are living their final day together, which echoes into the lives of the listeners in the poem, acting as both a soundtrack and a catalyst for introspection. Hence, this artwork - Death and Life by Klimt, though some may find no correlation.
No comments:
Post a Comment