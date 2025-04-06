Napowrimo Day Six: Today’s prompt (optional, as always) veers slightly away from our ekphrastic theme. To get started, pick a number between 1 and 10. Got your number? Okay! Now scroll down until you come to a chart. Find the row with your number. Then, write a poem describing the taste of the item in Column A, using the words that appear in that row in Column B and C. For bonus points, give your poem the title of the word that appears in Column A for your row, but don’t use that word in the poem itself.
I chose number Four. The edible item from column A, an onomatopoeic word cuckoo from column B and an adjective from column C.
Day Six-Naopwrimo-Tea
The cup rests like a promise, warm
in my hands,
a rich, amber sun rising from the earth’s soft breath.
The taste is wild — strong and sweet — a cuckoo’s song,
unfit for anything but silence — for stillness.
Each sip — a quiet understanding,
the leaves, the rain, the deep hum of the world.
I hold it close, and the morning stirs,
a slow, knowing joy, like a bird lifting into the sky.
Are you a tea lover? I am one. I prefer tea more than coffee. So this was an interesting take. What are your thoughts? Do leave me your thoughts.
