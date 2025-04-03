Thursday, April 3, 2025

Day Three-Napowrimo-Why I am not a Mind Reader?

Day Three - NaPoWriMo

And now for our (optional) prompt. The American poet Frank O’Hara was an art critic and friend to numerous painters and poets In New York City in the 1950s and 60s. His poems feature a breezy, funny, conversational style. His poem “Why I Am Not a Painter” is pretty characteristic, with actual dialogue and a playfully offhand tone. Following O’Hara, today we challenge you to write a poem that obliquely explains why you are a poet and not some other kind of artist – or, if you think of yourself as more of a musician or painter (or school bus driver or scuba diver or expert on medieval Maltese banking) – explain why you are that and not something else!


Here's my take:

Mind-Reader-HuesnShades-2025
AI vector art that I created with prompts on Adobe Illustrator


Why I am not a Mind Reader?


The brain is a complex character

What about the mind?!

Ask someone where the mind is—

Some point to the head, some place a hand on the chest.

Now, how do you read something

When you are unsure of even its location!

 

Besides— the kinds of people, People!

Lamenting in more ways than ever before

The mass hypnosis and the collective dirge

Sometimes envelops the air so much

That it spreads like wildlife catching up city after city,

Once, I even saw a lone palm aflame1 in a desert!

 

Look into anyone’s eyes and you are bound to suffer—

Or even for that matter their palm, their foot, their belly2,

The whole body or their elaborate astral charts—

They reel you in and you are lost in the labyrinth forever!

Why go through all the trouble when you can stir a dream—

Sprinkling hues and shades, serving it in a metaphor of mindscapes—

Pour it onto the canvas or paper?

One just has to cook it up (somewhat like a mind reader?)

 

 

1.lone palm aflame – is an expression to suggest a haunted spirit creating chaos.

2.their palm, their foot, their belly – indicating palm reading, foot reading, and belly/naval reading




Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)