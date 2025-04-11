Napowrimo: today’s (optional) prompt. Take a look at Kyle Dargan’s “Diaspora: A Narcolepsy Hymn.” This poem is a loose villanelle that uses song lyrics as its repeating lines (loose because it doesn’t rhyme). Your challenge is, like Dargan, to write a poem that incorporates song lyrics – ideally, incorporating them as opposing phrases or refrains.
It's engaging and interesting to try so many different forms. I am learning so much along the process. Two of my favourite villanelles are Elizabeth Bishop's "One Art" (which is mentioned in the Napowrimo post) - which I first came across in the movie, In Her Shoes and Dylan Thomas' "Do not Go Gentle into That Good Night".
Day Eleven-Napowrimo-Hopeful: A Villanelle
I can't think of anything tonight
Let alone engage, I am beyond reason in sight,
Darkness engulfs the light.
The sea caves in the tide
Waves catching and sighing in bated breath
I can't think of anything tonight.
She dreams of finer days to hide
The cold air looms with the scent of death
Darkness engulfs the light.
The night showers glide and guide
Each forlorn heart from its gaping depth
I can't think of anything tonight.
She rests inward to confide
Bide by, decide--along the length and breadth--
Darkness engulfs the light.
Hope descends in minuscule kind
Wary hearts, hold on! lean on your strength
I can't think of anything tonight
(Yet, darkness engulfs the light).
