Napowrimo: our daily prompt (optional, as always). Yesterday, we looked at a poem that used sound in a very particular way, to create a slow and mysterious feeling. Mark Bibbins’ poem, “At the End of the Endless Decade,” uses sound very differently, with less eerieness and more wordplay. Today, we’d like to challenge you to write a poem that, like Bibbins’, uses alliteration and punning. See if you can’t work in references to at least one word you have trouble spelling, and one that you’ve never quite been able to perfectly remember the meaning of.
I am super glad that today's featured poem at Napowrimo is my previous poem - The Night Call. You can click the title to read)
|image:2020 Science Archive-a still from the movie Contact
Day Ten-Napowrimo-Occam's razor*
Partly sifting sands
Of time
Maneuvering through the clumsiness
Of decked-up shelves
Of wisdom—
Ancient, medieval, and modern.
The missing clock that once stood still
Was nowhere to be found
I am yet to find time to find it.
Is there a word for a fear of the unknown?
Xenophobia—
Modern meaning is misconstrued
Agnosiophobia—
The fear of not knowing
So many fears, so many variations
I wonder what this tiny mind entails
A list of elaborately complex tongue-twisting names
Besides the unbudging world
Between the real and the imagined
I stand--
Wondering what explanations are best explained
Where words lie and fit
Crumpled and clustered
I stretch--
Each and every word
To pick out what mirrors back the truth
In time.
I wait--
When you dream in colour, is it the pigment of your imagination?
The Image is from the 1997 movie Contact. One of my favourite movies where the reference to Occam's Razor appears and that stuck in my mind ever since.
