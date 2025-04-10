Thursday, April 10, 2025

Day Ten-Napowrimo-Occam's razor

Napowrimo: our daily prompt (optional, as always). Yesterday, we looked at a poem that used sound in a very particular way, to create a slow and mysterious feeling. Mark Bibbins’ poem, “At the End of the Endless Decade,” uses sound very differently, with less eerieness and more wordplay. Today, we’d like to challenge you to write a poem that, like Bibbins’, uses alliteration and punning. See if you can’t work in references to at least one word you have trouble spelling, and one that you’ve never quite been able to perfectly remember the meaning of.

I am super glad that today's featured poem at Napowrimo is my previous poem - The Night Call. You can click the title to read)


Contact-Movie-Occams Razor
image:2020 Science Archive-a still from the movie Contact


Day Ten-Napowrimo-Occam's razor*


Partly sifting sands

Of time

Maneuvering through the clumsiness

Of decked-up shelves

Of wisdom—

Ancient, medieval, and modern.


The missing clock that once stood still

Was nowhere to be found

I am yet to find time to find it.


Is there a word for a fear of the unknown?

Xenophobia—

Modern meaning is misconstrued

Agnosiophobia—

The fear of not knowing


So many fears, so many variations


I wonder what this tiny mind entails

A list of elaborately complex tongue-twisting names


Besides the unbudging world

Between the real and the imagined


I stand--


Wondering what explanations are best explained

Where words lie and fit

Crumpled and clustered


I stretch--


Each and every word

To pick out what mirrors back the truth

In time.


I wait--


When you dream in colour, is it the pigment of your imagination?







*Occam's Razor: Occam’s razor is a principle often attributed to 14thcentury friar William of Ockham that says that if you have two competing ideas to explain the same phenomenon, you should prefer the simpler one.

The Image is from the 1997 movie Contact. One of my favourite movies where the reference to Occam's Razor appears and that stuck in my mind ever since.



Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)