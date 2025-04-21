Monday, April 21, 2025

Day Twenty One-Napowrimo-Garden Log: Morning Report

NaPoWriMo: here’s our daily (optional) prompt. Sawako Nakayasu’s poem “Improvisational Score” is a rather surreal prose poem describing an imaginary musical piece that proceeds in a very unmusical way. Today, try your hand at writing your own poem in which something that normally unfolds in a set and well understood way  — like a baseball game or dance recital – goes haywire, but is described as if it is all very normal.


Thomas A. Gieseke - Spring-Garden Log-HuesnShades
Art: Thomas A. Gieseke - Spring


I stretch and stretch and pull weeds from around the blood-dripping hibiscus—still leaking despite last week’s pruning. The Ixora has developed short tentacles again. They’re within acceptable length but have begun waving and dancing mid-air, which may require intervention if it continues during pollination hours.

The neem tree has, as expected, relocated to its favorite corner. I’ve spoken to it twice about overshadowing the herb bed, but it pretends not to hear. Classic neem!

I water a hundred liters a day, though evaporation has increased ever since the soil began whispering back. The fish—I can angle them directly from my chair now. No bait needed. They volunteer.

A gardener I am, of the rarest kind. I soak the seeds in my palms and sprout directly from them—once this week, twice last month. Regulations don't cover this method yet, but it yields excellent foliage.

Manifold flora and foliage to go. The jasmine has begun humming.

Will monitor.







This took some time for me. I had to get the hang of it! 

Once I fell into the zone, it was fun! Hope you like it too, dear Reader.


