NaPoWriMo: here’s our daily (optional) prompt. Sawako Nakayasu’s poem “Improvisational Score” is a rather surreal prose poem describing an imaginary musical piece that proceeds in a very unmusical way. Today, try your hand at writing your own poem in which something that normally unfolds in a set and well understood way — like a baseball game or dance recital – goes haywire, but is described as if it is all very normal.
Day Twenty
One-Napowrimo-Garden Log: Morning Report
Art: Thomas A. Gieseke - Spring
I stretch and stretch and pull weeds from around
the blood-dripping hibiscus—still leaking despite last week’s pruning. The
Ixora has developed short tentacles again. They’re within acceptable length but
have begun waving and dancing mid-air, which may require intervention if it
continues during pollination hours.
The neem tree has, as expected, relocated to its
favorite corner. I’ve spoken to it twice about overshadowing the herb bed, but
it pretends not to hear. Classic neem!
I water a hundred liters a day, though evaporation
has increased ever since the soil began whispering back. The fish—I can angle
them directly from my chair now. No bait needed. They volunteer.
A gardener I am, of the rarest kind. I soak the
seeds in my palms and sprout directly from them—once this week, twice last
month. Regulations don't cover this method yet, but it yields excellent
foliage.
Manifold flora and foliage to go. The jasmine has
begun humming.
Will monitor.
