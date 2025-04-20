NaPoWriMo:write a poem informed by musical phrasing or melody, that employs some form of soundplay (rhyme, meter, assonance, alliteration). One way to approach this is to think of a song you know and then basically write new lyrics that fit the original song’s rhythm/phrasing.
I went along with something spontaneous and followed the impulse without pondering too much. I have been unwell for quite some time now, and so some days are still tiresome and taxing.
Here's my take on the Day Twenty prompt:
Day Twenty-Napowrimo-Carpe Diem
|Gather Ye Rosebuds While Ye May, by John William Waterhouse-1909
1
Think of all things nice
Light, soft, and not a tinge of vice
Join in the summer slumber
I might order a juice or two
Light, soft, and not a tinge of vice
Join in the summer slumber
I might order a juice or two
We can go fishing together
Though I can’t cast a line or bait
Seen some souls doing just that
Playing enough games, alright
3
Silhouettes play games at night
Lurking behind to surprise our might
The wind whispers some scary secrets
Rise, sister, rise from the dead
4
Throw your concerns, hey, you
Let it disperse like a dandelion
A cold song begins to blow
A star shower spins to a sinuous flow
5
