Thursday, April 1, 2021

A Month of Art and Alliterations - A to Z Challenge and NaPoWriMo

So I am trying A to Z Challenge and NaPoWriMo, yes...trying...since I am not really sure whether I will be able to complete the 26 and 30-days challenge respectively. But I don't want to pass it either. So I shall try my level best to keep it going until the end of this month. This is my first attempt at both the challenges though.

Giving a brief about the two challenges, A to Z challenge happens every April and one has to blog through the alphabets; Monday to Saturday with the Sunday off. NaPoWriMo expects one to write 30 poems through the month with a poem a day. Both have official prompts but are not rigid that it needs to be followed, you are at liberty to chose your own themes. The links to their sites are listed below at the end of the post.

I am trying an empowering alliteration (loosely) of words with a fluid inked images. I would like to think of it like a photo essay but with just one phrase/statement and an image. At the end of it however I will have 30 images and 30 empowering alliterations! In case, I get to access some more time I shall try the prompts of the NaPoWriMo as well, but that's just in case.

A-AtoZ Challenege-2021-HuesnShades



The one below is for NaPoWriMo and that's the sculpture that caught my attention instantly from the MET collection of prompts that the site had mentioned and most importantly that was what spoke to me.

Fragment of a Queen's Face - ca. 1353–1336 B.C.
New Kingdom, Amarna Period
Geography: From Egypt; Probably from Middle Egypt, Amarna (Akhetaten)
Medium: Yellow jasper
Dimensions: h. 13 cm (5 1/8 in); w. 12.5 cm (4 15/16 in); d. 12.5 cm (4 15/16 in)


My attempt on conversing with this fabulous fragment of a sculpture is jotted below:


faceless warriors abound around me

i see them everyday

faceless, i say                 but they do have one

that many can’t see

it’s not their fault

              it’s us

we are unable to see through the veil that wraps our vision

reminding me

the now Faceless Queen of Amarna

the voluptuous lips now sealed and puckered

of a once                         royal indeterminate Queen

but       

Queen nonetheless

the time-scarred bruises on her face

(a skillful hand that poured his life out

another ingenious hand that slayed through)

a fragment giving a sense of whole

                                           surviving eras of execution

                                           of war and corrosion

                                           death and decay

                                           finally, here to remind she once lived

                                           tall and graceful

reminding time and again

it’s not about what’s missing

#AtoZChallenge

#NaPoWriMo


