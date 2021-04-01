A Month of Art and Alliterations - A to Z Challenge and NaPoWriMo

So I am trying A to Z Challenge and NaPoWriMo, yes...trying...since I am not really sure whether I will be able to complete the 26 and 30-days challenge respectively. But I don't want to pass it either. So I shall try my level best to keep it going until the end of this month. This is my first attempt at both the challenges though.
Giving a brief about the two challenges, A to Z challenge happens every April and one has to blog through the alphabets; Monday to Saturday with the Sunday off. NaPoWriMo expects one to write 30 poems through the month with a poem a day. Both have official prompts but are not rigid that it needs to be followed, you are at liberty to chose your own themes. The links to their sites are listed below at the end of the post.
I am trying an empowering alliteration (loosely) of words with a fluid inked images. I would like to think of it like a photo essay but with just one phrase/statement and an image. At the end of it however I will have 30 images and 30 empowering alliterations! In case, I get to access some more time I shall try the prompts of the NaPoWriMo as well, but that's just in case.
My attempt on conversing with this fabulous fragment of a sculpture is jotted below:
faceless warriors abound around me
i see them everyday
faceless, i say but they do have one
that many can’t see
it’s not their fault
it’s
us
we are unable to see through the veil
that wraps our vision
reminding me
the now Faceless Queen of Amarna
the voluptuous lips now sealed and
puckered
of a once royal indeterminate Queen
but
Queen nonetheless
the time-scarred bruises on her face
(a skillful hand that poured his life
out
another ingenious hand that slayed
through)
a fragment giving a sense of whole
surviving
eras of execution
of
war and corrosion
death
and decay
finally,
here to remind she once lived
tall
and graceful
reminding time and again
it’s not about what’s missing
but about what we still have.
#AtoZChallenge - http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/
#NaPoWriMo - https://www.napowrimo.net/
