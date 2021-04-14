Day 12 - L (A to Z Challenge) and Day 14 - Light (Napowrimo)

Day 12 AtoZ Challenge
Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 12.
Day 14 Napowrimo
There is no home without me
If there is, they long for my presence
A place of worship abounds with me
It pervades sanctity, an offering to God
I always win in the eternal war over darkness
I am a child’s glee and lovers’ delight
Every heart needs me, their hope to ward off evil
Meant to remove ignorance, am held in various forms
Traditional to contemporary—pedestal,
Suspended from ceiling or held in hand
Metal, glass or wood, contain me as they could
I gain a new name with association
Unlike water, I am a fiery brand
I can start small and gain an avatar
Auspicious ceremonies always begins with me
People gather to see me brightly adorn the Lord
Watching me
glow is auspicious to the core
I am summoned at every festival
Lighting the ten-headed *Ravana
Marks the culmination of *Dussehra
I am the offspring of the powerful element
With the ability to vanquish and build
I am Sanskrit for Light,
A tiny drop to see through the darkness.
As human as I am, I have no prowess—
The skills the word bestow me.
*Deepa means Light.
*Ravana - the ten-headed Demon-King of Lanka. He was a great scholar and master of multiple skills but the 10 emotions (/ten heads - anger, greed, lust, envy, pride, ego etc.) that ruled him led him to his ultimate defeat and death.
*Dussehra - also known as Vijayadashami is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It involves the burning of effigy of the Demon-King, Ravana to mark the victory of Lord Rama; the victory of good over the evil, light over darkness.
Napowrimo prompt:
Today, I’d like to challenge you to write a poem that delves into the meaning of your first or last name. Looking for inspiration? Take a look at this poem by Mark Wunderlich, appropriately titled “Wunderlich.”
I am not sure about how this has turned out. It was hard explaining my name - to many associations popped up and I had to sieve through.
You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.

