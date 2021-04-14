Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Day 12 - L (A to Z Challenge) and Day 14 - Light (Napowrimo)

Day 12 AtoZ Challenge

Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 12. 


L-AtoZChallenge-HuesnShades
#AtoZchallenge



Day 14 Napowrimo


There is no home without me

If there is, they long for my presence

A place of worship abounds with me

It pervades sanctity, an offering to God

I always win in the eternal war over darkness

I am a child’s glee and lovers’ delight

Every heart needs me, their hope to ward off evil

Meant to remove ignorance, am held in various forms

Traditional to contemporary—pedestal,

Suspended from ceiling or held in hand

Metal, glass or wood, contain me as they could

I gain a new name with association

Unlike water, I am a fiery brand

I can start small and gain an avatar

Auspicious ceremonies always begins with me

People gather to see me brightly adorn the Lord

Watching me glow is auspicious to the core

I am summoned at every festival

Lighting the ten-headed *Ravana

Marks the culmination of *Dussehra

I am the offspring of the powerful element

With the ability to vanquish and build

I am Sanskrit for Light,

A tiny drop to see through the darkness.

As human as I am, I have no prowess—

The skills the word bestow me.


*Deepa means Light.

*Ravana - the ten-headed Demon-King of Lanka. He was a great scholar and master of multiple skills but the 10 emotions (/ten heads - anger, greed, lust, envy, pride, ego etc.) that ruled him led him to his ultimate defeat and death.

*Dussehra - also known as Vijayadashami is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It involves the burning of effigy of the Demon-King, Ravana to mark the victory of Lord Rama; the victory of good over the evil, light over darkness.


Napowrimo prompt:

Today, I’d like to challenge you to write a poem that delves into the meaning of your first or last name. Looking for inspiration? Take a look at this poem by Mark Wunderlich, appropriately titled “Wunderlich.”

I am not sure about how this has turned out. It was hard explaining my name - to many associations popped up and I had to sieve through. Do let me know your views. 

You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.


PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021


ps: do check out my works on Instagram.


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)