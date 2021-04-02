Day 2- bloom & the signature of all things - A to Z Challenge & NaPoWriMo

|#AtoZChallenge
there are times—
i wonder
when is the right time for to
evolve?
when is the right time to dance
and twirl?
when can i read and write?
when can i travel and speak my
mind?
when can i show i am worthy and
able?
when can i stop enabling your
dreams and desires?
when can i see, actually see, the
world within without conflicts?
when i can i do the thousands
things from my bucket list?
when is the right time?
when is the time to find the signature of all things?
#NaPoWriMo
#Artoonsinn
The poem is inspired by the many 'facts' I hear from around and at times from my own. The title is influenced from "The Signature of All Things" by Liz Gilbert which portrays one of the strongest women in literature, for sure. I admire Alma Whittaker's grit and sense of curiosity and the will to succeed in her path while she did suffer from loneliness and grave despair yearning for a genuine companion. Yet that didn't budge her from her path of enquiry.
Do let me know your views, particularly my A to Z take of fluid images and alliterations.
ps: do check out my works on Instagram.
2 comments:
When is the right time, indeed! I love that idea of finding the signature of all things
I love the illustration and quite enjoy alliteration myself! Greetings from the #atozchallenge.
