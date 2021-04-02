Friday, April 2, 2021

Day 2- bloom & the signature of all things - A to Z Challenge & NaPoWriMo

B-AtoZ Challenge-2021-HuesnShades
#AtoZChallenge



there are times—

i wonder

when is the right time for to evolve?

when is the right time to dance and twirl?

when can i read  and write?

when can i travel and speak my mind?

when can i show i am worthy and able?

when can i stop enabling your dreams and desires?

when can i see, actually see, the world within without conflicts?

when i can i do the thousands things from my bucket list?

when is the right time?

when is the time to find the signature of all things



#NaPoWriMo
#Artoonsinn

The poem is inspired by the many 'facts' I hear from around and at times from my own. The title is influenced from "The Signature of All Things" by Liz Gilbert which portrays one of the strongest women in literature, for sure. I admire Alma Whittaker's grit and sense of curiosity and the will to succeed in her path while she did suffer from loneliness and grave despair yearning for a genuine companion. Yet that didn't budge her from her path of enquiry.

Do let me know your views, particularly my A to Z take of fluid images and alliterations.


ps: do check out my works on Instagram.



2 comments:

Namratha said...

When is the right time, indeed! I love that idea of finding the signature of all things

April 2, 2021 at 10:45 PM
C.E. Flores said...

I love the illustration and quite enjoy alliteration myself! Greetings from the #atozchallenge.

April 3, 2021 at 1:06 AM

