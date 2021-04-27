Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Day 23 - W (A to Z Challenge) and Day 27 - She Moved, Slightly-- (Napowrimo)

 Day 23 AtoZ Challenge

Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 22. All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash.
The intention is to reach out to young girls in specific and everyone in general who need to hear some positive and empowering affirmations each day. Just a humble alliterative effort. I wish we could all inspire each other everyday, place a helping hand, a shoulder to rest for a while, embrace to overcome the each other's pain, ease with laughter and a extend a bit of company to one another. In short, empower one another.

Day 27 Napowrimo

Looking into the mirror

She erased the filigree memory, wiping it off

Like wiping the vapourised glass

She stood transfixed, staring

At her own reflection

For long, waiting for it to move—

God damn it! Move!

She looked straight into the eyes—

That bloodshot eyes

It stared right back

Making her feel uncomfortable

The lips quivered slightly—

Yeah! Slightly

The throat gulped a lump

Revealing the bluish-red imprint of a partial hand

Was it today morning

Or two days back?

She couldn’t remember—

The mirror moved, slightly—

Slightly to the wind

And the hinges groaned, slightly—

Her lips dry, now cracked with the blood trickle

As a thin membrane, slightly—

Slightly, she wiped the red pattern

With a wet tissue

Her eyes blinked and then looked

At her, straight into her soul

She moved, slightly—



Napowrimo prompt:

In today’s (optional) prompt, I’d like to challenge you to write a poem inspired by an entry from the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows. The entries are very vivid – maybe too vivid! But perhaps one of the sorrows will strike a chord with you, or even get you thinking about defining an in-between, minor, haunting feeling that you have, and that does not yet have a name.

I chose Opia from the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows. 

opia
n. the ambiguous intensity of looking someone in the eye, which can feel simultaneously invasive and vulnerable—their pupils glittering, bottomless and opaque—as if you were peering through a hole in the door of a house, able to tell that there’s someone standing there, but unable to tell if you’re looking in or looking out.


