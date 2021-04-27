Day 23 - W (A to Z Challenge) and Day 27 - She Moved, Slightly-- (Napowrimo)

Day 23 AtoZ Challenge
Looking into the mirror
She erased the filigree memory,
wiping it off
Like wiping the vapourised glass
She stood transfixed, staring
At her own reflection
For long, waiting for it to move—
God damn it! Move!
She looked straight into the eyes—
That bloodshot eyes
It stared right back
Making her feel uncomfortable
The lips quivered slightly—
Yeah! Slightly
The throat gulped a lump
Revealing the bluish-red imprint of a
partial hand
Was it today morning
Or two days back?
She couldn’t remember—
The mirror moved, slightly—
Slightly to the wind
And the hinges groaned, slightly—
Her lips dry, now cracked with the blood
trickle
As a thin membrane, slightly—
Slightly, she wiped the red pattern
With a wet tissue
Her eyes blinked and then looked
At her, straight into her soul
She moved, slightly—
opia
n. the ambiguous intensity of looking someone in the eye, which can feel simultaneously invasive and vulnerable—their pupils glittering, bottomless and opaque—as if you were peering through a hole in the door of a house, able to tell that there’s someone standing there, but unable to tell if you’re looking in or looking out.
Do let me know your views on my poem. What do you gather from my art that you see here? Would love to hear from you.
You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
