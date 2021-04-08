Thursday, April 8, 2021

G - Day 7 (AtoZ Challenge) and Waiting for the lights - Day 8 (Napowrimo)

Day 7 #AtoZChallenge

Art and affirmative alliteration of Day 7. I hadn't talked much about this section of my challenge. The intention was to reach out to young girls and everyone who needed to hear some positive and empowering affirmations each day. Just a humble alliterative effort. I wish we could all inspire each other everyday, place a helping hand, a shoulder to rest for a while, embrace to overcome the each other's pain, ease with laughter and a extend a bit of company to one another. In short, empower one another.


All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash. Yes, you got that right. Coffee wash. The brown there is coffee.


Day 8 #Napowrimo


i sat on the ghat all evening 

waiting for the lights to perform miracles

 

you wanted to come here before it was too late

it is too late now and finally we are here

i remember you wanted to see the million lights floating

the lamps on the Ganges and the lights on our eyes

i wanted to take you on that boat ride

while your fingers plucked a rhythm on the rippled waters

i wanted to see you glow at the golden hour

your orange saree as if in flames

the red bindhi the spot of reborn love

 

the ghat looks serene today after the day’s burning

all the bodies that turned to smoke and ashes 

still simmering, embers spangled and rising like glow worms

the nameless men have stopped raking

the sadhus in saffron and ash smeared foreheads

the multitude of people crossing back and forth the Ganges

life moving on like any other day

only i am absent from your side

 

i am left on hold, waiting for the call to be picked

i can hear you speak sweet nothings into my ears…

 

i dare say she must be here somewhere even now

you see she is not a quitter, she always resurrects 

she likes jasmine, i can feel the fragrance 

her bangles, i can hear the clinking

her laughter is infectious and she hums almost all day

i know you can’t go back to the place we called home

i don’t know how you will live without me

i was your anchor, the keeper of your soul

i shall wait here until the lights appear for a miracle

until this very ghat beckons you into its lap.


Napowrimo prompt:

Our (optional) prompt. I call this one “Return to Spoon River,” after Edgar Lee Masters’ eminently creepy 1915 book Spoon River Anthology. The book consists of well over 100 poetic monologues, each spoken by a person buried in the cemetery of the fictional town of Spoon River, Illinois.

Write your own poem in the form of a monologue delivered by someone who is dead. Not a famous person, necessarily – perhaps a remembered acquaintance from your childhood, like the gentleman who ran the shoeshine stand, or one of your grandmother’s bingo buddies. As with Masters’ poems, the monologue doesn’t have to be a recounting of the person’s whole life, but could be a fictional remembering of some important moment, or statement of purpose or philosophy. Be as dramatic as you like – Masters’ certainly didn’t shy away from high emotion in writing his poems.


Robert Browning happens to be one of my favourite poets and I love dramatic monologues but this is nowhere near that. I need much more time to come up with something, at least a little bit, dramatic. This poem was written in haste and I somehow wanted to submit by the end of the day and I did by the nick of time.


