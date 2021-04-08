G - Day 7 (AtoZ Challenge) and Waiting for the lights - Day 8 (Napowrimo)

Day 7 #AtoZChallenge
Art and affirmative alliteration of Day 7. I hadn't talked much about this section of my challenge. The intention was to reach out to young girls and everyone who needed to hear some positive and empowering affirmations each day. Just a humble alliterative effort. I wish we could all inspire each other everyday, place a helping hand, a shoulder to rest for a while, embrace to overcome the each other's pain, ease with laughter and a extend a bit of company to one another. In short, empower one another.
All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash. Yes, you got that right. Coffee wash. The brown there is coffee.
Day 8 #Napowrimo
i
sat on the ghat all evening
waiting for the
lights to perform miracles
you wanted to come here before it was too late
it is too late now and finally we are here
i remember you wanted to see the million lights
floating
the lamps on the Ganges and the lights on our eyes
i wanted to take you on that boat ride
while your fingers plucked a rhythm on the rippled
waters
i wanted to see you glow at the golden hour
your orange saree as if in flames
the red bindhi the spot of reborn love
the ghat looks
serene today after the day’s burning
all the bodies that
turned to smoke and ashes
still simmering,
embers spangled and rising like glow worms
the nameless men
have stopped raking
the sadhus in
saffron and ash smeared foreheads
the multitude of people crossing back and forth the Ganges
life moving on like
any other day
only i am absent from your side
i am left on hold, waiting for the call to be picked
i can hear you speak
sweet nothings into my ears…
i dare say she must
be here somewhere even now
you see she is not a
quitter, she always resurrects
she likes jasmine, i
can feel the fragrance
her bangles, i can
hear the clinking
her laughter is
infectious and she hums almost all day
i know you can’t go
back to the place we called home
i don’t know how you
will live without me
i was your anchor,
the keeper of your soul
i shall wait here
until the lights appear for a miracle
until this very ghat
beckons you into its lap.
Do let me know your views. Thank you to everyone who helped me with their feedback on the font.
