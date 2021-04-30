Day 26 - Z (A to Z Challenge) and Day 30 - Life moves (Napowrimo)

Day 26 AtoZ Challenge
Past those alleys buried in time
Past those frontiers caved from sight
Past those fences that align the
periphery
Of the lost, discarded city one finds
Treasures buried – tiny treasures
blind
To the naked eyes
A sapling in the crease of the
dilapidated
Second-storey where they had hung
lush green ferns
A random rose that buttons itself up
from perilous grounds
Hum of the bees singing to the
sunshine
As dust arising to touch the trees
The rustling of the banyan as it
greets home
The children of tomorrow
The faded aroma of the spices that
once was held
In flamboyant hues arranged on wooden
palettes
All that leads to the middle mansion
Where dreams grow in bundles
Saturated and ebullient
Disbursed in tiny totems
Sprinkled across each street
Named after life’s spirited details
And passions, love and life itself
The horizon and the zenith merge at this point
Life moves seamlessly in all directions.
And we have reached the final day of both A to Z challenge and Napowrimo. I can't believe that a month has gone by! Thanks to Maureen Thorson for the 30-day Napowrimo challenge. It's been quite a journey creating my fluid art and writing poetry. Thanks to everyone of you who visited and left behind an imprint of their visit and for the love and support through comments.
Do let me know your views on my poem. What do you gather from my art that you see here? Would love to hear from you. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
2 comments:
Fabulous poem and painting. Take care, Wendy
Lovely zen art and poem.
