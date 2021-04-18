Day 18 - Being Visited by Words - Napowrimo

Day 18 Napowrimo
Being visited by words
Some days they visit me frequently—
Bombarding.
On other days they neglect
I wonder why they turn up when they do
I always have some for close comfort
Many dangle from cob-webbed corners—
Some alert, some dormant and some fade
Gradually. Eventually.
They always make their presence—
Only the intensity varies
Just like my pain— more or less.
Napowrimo prompt:
Our (optional) daily prompt! This one comes to us from Stephanie Malley, who challenges us to write a poem based on the title of one of the chapters from Susan G. Wooldridge’s Poemcrazy: Freeing Your Life with Words. The book’s table of contents can be viewed using Amazon’s “Look inside” feature. Will you choose “the poem squash?” or perhaps “grocery weeping” or “the blue socks”? If none of the 60 rather wonderful chapter titles here inspire you, perhaps a chapter title from a favorite book would do? For example, the photo on my personal twitter account is a shot of a chapter title from a P.G. Wodehouse novel — the chapter title being “Sensational Occurrence at a Poetry Reading.”
I chose one of the titles from Susan G Wooldridge's book, "Being Visited by Words" from Section 5 - Lights and Mysteries (53)
