Sunday, April 18, 2021

Day 18 - Being Visited by Words - Napowrimo

Day 18 Napowrimo



Words-Napowrimo-HuesnShades
image from Google


Being visited by words


Some days they visit me frequently—

Bombarding.

On other days they neglect

I wonder why they turn up when they do

I always have some for close comfort

Many dangle from cob-webbed corners—

Some alert, some dormant and some fade

Gradually. Eventually.

They always make their presence—

Only the intensity varies

Just like my pain— more or less.



Napowrimo prompt:

Our (optional) daily prompt! This one comes to us from Stephanie Malley, who challenges us to write a poem based on the title of one of the chapters from Susan G. Wooldridge’s Poemcrazy: Freeing Your Life with Words. The book’s  table of contents can be viewed using Amazon’s “Look inside” feature. Will you choose “the poem squash?” or perhaps “grocery weeping” or “the blue socks”? If none of the 60 rather wonderful chapter titles here inspire you, perhaps a chapter title from a favorite book would do? For example, the photo on my personal twitter account is a shot of a chapter title from a P.G. Wodehouse novel — the chapter title being “Sensational Occurrence at a Poetry Reading.”

I chose one of the titles from Susan G Wooldridge's book, "Being Visited by Words" from Section 5 - Lights and Mysteries (53)


Do let me know your views. You can click on the Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.


PS: Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021




Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)