Day 14 - N (A to Z Challenge) and Day 16 - Life in Parallels (Napowrimo)

Day 14 AtoZ Challenge
|#AtoZchallenge
Day 16 Napowrimo
night fell silently
across the whole expanse, stealthily
eyes wide open, i ran violently
until sweat streamed profusely
like i stood under a shower
had no control or any power
the once shone grass at the golden
hour
now blades of fire to devour
eyes open, room fills with blue
blue waves along the edges of you
life in parallels and due review
screw. true. knew. flew. pursue.
On second thoughts, adding a fun one too:
The elephant
and the ant
Walked through
the sand
The temple
bells rang
They made
their way and sang
Hymns,
prayers and cymbals clang
They praised
the Lord when they heard a bang
Sure there
it was – a mustang
Clamour they
heard from a gang
The duo
raced sans guilt or pang
Sped the
mustang, got the hang
There’s
always yin and yang
This prompt was a bit easy on me this time. I actually came up with three short poems and finally decided to go with this one. Love the choices and variety of these everyday prompts.
Here, I would like to mention some blogs I have been following. There are some more which I shall share soon. We have reached mid-way of Napowrimo and though I find it difficult to visit all the blogs, I would like to name a few:
Namratha Varadharajan - http://namysaysso.com/
Ira Mishra -http://livelife2dfullest.blogspot.com/
Feby Joseph - https://silvercowcreamer.wordpress.com/
Smitha V - https://smithavishwanathsblog.com/
Selma Martin - https://selmamartin.com/blog/
Kim Russel - https://writinginnorthnorfolk.com/
Paula Aamli - https://soundcloud.com/paula-aamli
Vandana Bhasin - https://feelings161.wordpress.com/
Graham Parker - https://grahamparkerpoetry.com/
Alana - https://apowrimo.home.blog/
Merril Smith - https://merrildsmith.wordpress.com/
Maria L Berg - https://experiencewriting.com/
(I need to get some more awesome links, shall add in my later posts)
Do let me know your views. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
2 comments:
Lovely painting
You created a beautiful painting of live. I like your stories too. Have a wonderful day.
