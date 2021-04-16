Friday, April 16, 2021

Day 14 - N (A to Z Challenge) and Day 16 - Life in Parallels (Napowrimo)

Day 14 AtoZ Challenge

Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 13. The intention is to reach out to young girls in specific and everyone in general who need to hear some positive and empowering affirmations each day. Just a humble alliterative effort. I wish we could all inspire each other everyday, place a helping hand, a shoulder to rest for a while, embrace to overcome the each other's pain, ease with laughter and a extend a bit of company to one another. In short, empower one another.

All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash. Edited digitally.


N-AtoZChallenge-HuesnShades
#AtoZchallenge



Day 16 Napowrimo


night fell silently

across the whole expanse, stealthily

eyes wide open, i ran violently

until sweat streamed profusely

like i stood under a shower

had no control or any power

the once shone grass at the golden hour

now blades of fire to devour

eyes open, room fills with blue

blue waves along the edges of you

life in parallels and due review

screw. true. knew. flew. pursue.


On second thoughts, adding a fun one too:


The elephant and the ant

Walked through the sand

The temple bells rang

They made their way and sang

Hymns, prayers and cymbals clang

They praised the Lord when they heard a bang

Sure there it was – a mustang

Clamour they heard from a gang

The duo raced sans guilt or pang

Sped the mustang, got the hang

There’s always yin and yang



Napowrimo prompt:

Because it’s Friday, today I’d like you to relax with the rather silly form called Skeltonic, or tumbling, verse. In this form, there’s no specific number of syllables per line, but each line should be short, and should aim to have two or three stressed syllables. And the lines should rhyme. You just rhyme the same sound until you get tired of it, and then move on to another sound. 

Skeltonic verse is a fun way to get some words on the page without racking your brains for deep meaning. It’s a form that lends itself particularly well to poems for children, satirical verse, and just plain nonsense.

This prompt was a bit easy on me this time. I actually came up with three short poems and finally decided to go with this one. Love the choices and variety of these everyday prompts.


Here, I would like to mention some blogs I have been following. There are some more which I shall share soon. We have reached mid-way of Napowrimo and though I find it difficult to visit all the blogs, I would like to name a few:

Namratha Varadharajan - http://namysaysso.com/

Ira Mishra -http://livelife2dfullest.blogspot.com/

Feby Joseph - https://silvercowcreamer.wordpress.com/

Smitha V - https://smithavishwanathsblog.com/

Selma Martin - https://selmamartin.com/blog/

Kim Russel - https://writinginnorthnorfolk.com/

Paula Aamli - https://soundcloud.com/paula-aamli

Vandana Bhasin - https://feelings161.wordpress.com/

Graham Parker - https://grahamparkerpoetry.com/

Alana - https://apowrimo.home.blog/

Merril Smith - https://merrildsmith.wordpress.com/

Maria L Berg - https://experiencewriting.com/


(I need to get some more awesome links, shall add in my later posts)


Do let me know your views. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.


PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021



