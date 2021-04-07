Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Day 6 - F (AtoZ challenge) & Day 7 - Two poems (Napowrimo)

 Day 6 #AtoZChallenge


F-AtoZChallenge-HuesnShades
#AtoZchallenge


Day 7 #Napowrimo

Shadorma - syllable count 3/5/3/3/7/5
the second stanza is in reverse order though.

unseen turfs

spring, climb and descend

wild beating

heart pounding

the weave and warp of nature

an enclosing dream

 

my past and present

my future, a well-knit cloth

blooming glow

paradox

jabberwocky song

ripples merge



Fib - syllable count - 1/1/2/3/5/8

clear

pond

lotus

blooming pink

temple bells, incense,

rich lights, camphor, prayers and peace

 

serenity pervades amid

chanting mantras rise

i bow light 

dawn sky

day

breaks


The second one emerged with the image of a clear temple pond while I was checking on some images for a lotus painting. My intention was to post the shardoma alone but my curiosity sealed the game.


My poems in response to Napowrimo Day 7

Day 7 prompt asks us to choose a syllable-based form either the Shadorma or the Fib. I decided to try both out of curiosity. 

The Shadorma is a six-line, 26-syllable poem (or a stanza – you can write a poem that is made of multiple Shadorma stanzas). The syllable count by line is 3/5/3/3/7/5. The Fib is a six-line form. But now, the syllable count is based off the Fibonacci sequence of 1/1/2/3/5/8. You can link multiple Fibs together into a multi-stanza poem, or even start going backwards after your first six lines, with syllable counts of 8/5/3/2/1/1. 


Smitha said...

Lovely Deepa. I intend to give Fib a try too. Just did the shadorma this time. Both your poems evoke a sense of calmness.

April 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM
Aseem said...

Such beautifully evocative poems. Fantastically done :).

April 7, 2021 at 6:16 PM
Erlyn Olivia said...

Lovely poem. And I like the font too. I wish I can do that in wordpress.

April 7, 2021 at 6:54 PM
Ira Mishra said...

I loved the order in chaos of the first poem and the serene calmness of the second one.... I am so far away from trying or experimenting all these types... It's a good learning experience for me. Hopefully someday I can try and experiment. The fonts of the poems add to the charm :)

April 7, 2021 at 9:14 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you Smitha. Yes, you should give Fib a try too. I see that you already have. Just remembered.

April 7, 2021 at 11:32 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you, Aseem.

April 7, 2021 at 11:33 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you, Erlyn and thanks for mentioning about the font. I thought Wordpress has more interesting options.

April 7, 2021 at 11:34 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you so much for your sweet words, Ira. It’s this challenge that has paved way for such experimentation for me, else I wouldn’t have thought of so many variations in one week. Thanks for the feedback on the font.

April 7, 2021 at 11:37 PM
Freshdaisiesdotme said...

Lovely poems with hues of sunshine and Serenity!

April 8, 2021 at 1:56 AM
Priyanka said...

Absolutely loved reading poems:)

April 8, 2021 at 8:34 AM

