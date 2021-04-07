Day 6 - F (AtoZ challenge) & Day 7 - Two poems (Napowrimo)

Day 6 #AtoZChallenge
|#AtoZchallenge
unseen turfs
spring, climb and descend
wild beating
heart pounding
the weave and warp of nature
an enclosing dream
my past and present
my future, a well-knit cloth
blooming glow
paradox
jabberwocky song
ripples merge
clear
pond
lotus
blooming pink
temple bells, incense,
rich lights, camphor, prayers and
peace
serenity pervades amid
chanting mantras rise
i bow light
dawn sky
day
breaks
The second one emerged with the image of a clear temple pond while I was checking on some images for a lotus painting. My intention was to post the shardoma alone but my curiosity sealed the game.
My
poems in response to Napowrimo Day 7
Day 7 prompt asks us to choose a syllable-based form either the Shadorma or the Fib. I decided to try both out of curiosity.
The Shadorma is a six-line, 26-syllable
poem (or a stanza – you can write a poem that is made of multiple Shadorma
stanzas). The syllable count by line is 3/5/3/3/7/5. The Fib is a
six-line form. But now, the syllable count is based off the Fibonacci sequence
of 1/1/2/3/5/8. You can link multiple Fibs together into a multi-stanza
poem, or even start going backwards after your first six lines, with syllable
counts of 8/5/3/2/1/1.
Do let me know your views. Also let me know if the font of the poems work. Is this font fine?
ps: do check out my works on Instagram.
10 comments:
Lovely Deepa. I intend to give Fib a try too. Just did the shadorma this time. Both your poems evoke a sense of calmness.
Such beautifully evocative poems. Fantastically done :).
Lovely poem. And I like the font too. I wish I can do that in wordpress.
I loved the order in chaos of the first poem and the serene calmness of the second one.... I am so far away from trying or experimenting all these types... It's a good learning experience for me. Hopefully someday I can try and experiment. The fonts of the poems add to the charm :)
Thank you Smitha. Yes, you should give Fib a try too. I see that you already have. Just remembered.
Thank you, Aseem.
Thank you, Erlyn and thanks for mentioning about the font. I thought Wordpress has more interesting options.
Thank you so much for your sweet words, Ira. It’s this challenge that has paved way for such experimentation for me, else I wouldn’t have thought of so many variations in one week. Thanks for the feedback on the font.
Lovely poems with hues of sunshine and Serenity!
Absolutely loved reading poems:)
Post a Comment