Day 24 - X (A to Z Challenge) and Day 28 - Where I begin to Stop? (Napowrimo)

Day 24 AtoZ Challenge
Day 28 Napowrimo
Where do I begin to stop?
Where do I begin?
With time or being old?
With the love or life that seems so
cold.
What time does the sun rise and set?
Will it rain today? You bet.
When is the next full moon with its
fabulous silhouette?
How to solve a rubix cube?
How many teaspoons in this tube?
Tbh, how many people are there in the
world?
How to tie a noose and make a bomb?
Who invented the internet?
What do people do when they are bored
and alarm’d?
How to be happy, find meaning in life?
What happens when you die?
And how do you save a life?
When did I get married, can’t seem to
remember?
What to expect when you are
expecting?
What makes the babies crawl and throw
a temper?
How old is the earth and what was
that Big Bang about?
How long does it take to get to Mars?
Where can I find a wormhole?
How far along am I in this spiraling life?
Where am I right now?
Is time linear and full of strife?
Why are cats afraid of cucumber?
Can dogs eat banana?
What’s your spirit animal and why do
cats purr?
How do I see a lucid dream?
How much caffeine is there in a
coffee?
I am cooking crepes, do you want some
Sofi?
Which guru do I follow to attain
detachment?
How to move on after all the harassment?
When life gives you lemons, what do
you make of it?
Why am I so tired and what year is
it?
Where have you been and where are you
now?
Where do I stop?
Napowrimo prompt:
Write a poem that poses a series of questions. The questions could be a mix of the serious (“What is the meaning of life?”) and humorous (“What’s the deal with cats knocking things off tables?”), the interruptive (“Could you repeat that?”) and the conversational (“Are those peanuts? Can I have some?”). You can choose to answer them – or just let the questions keep building up, creating a poem that asks the reader to come up with their own answer(s).
