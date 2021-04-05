Monday, April 5, 2021

She Carried Memories - #Napowrimo (Day 5) and #AtoZChallenge (Day 4)

Day 5 of Napowrimo


she carried memories

 

like the once-fragrant flowers                   tiny

and temporal,  

 

wisps hanging in the air;

like

the cold stench of a laboratory

 

it hung

like the shrunk clothes—

reminiscing the body it held once—

 

on the hanger

behind the long-shut  

wooden doors that creaked of old-age

and rust-laden brackets;

that smelled of mothballs and distant past

 

as the scarf flapped around her slender neck

 

unaware of where the wind takes it

 

her eyes glistened at the moist air

her mind elsewhere,

 

unaware of the passing environment

or the steering her hands (held) rode.

 

 she was immobile and yet moving.          


I am not following the official prompt today. This is a poem I had written sometime back, reworked on it today. It's a poem I was inspired to write this poem on watching the song Ude khule aasmano mein parinday (movie - Zindagi na Milegi Dobara) where Kalki's scarf flaps in the wind while she's travelling in the car. That one glimpse was the starting point for this poem.

PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021


Namratha said...

Really loved the art work and the poem. The spacing and indentation in the poem is unique and I enjoyed the dreaminess of it- I saw a girl with a scarf, a faraway look in her eyes while I read that.

April 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM

