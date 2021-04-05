She Carried Memories - #Napowrimo (Day 5) and #AtoZChallenge (Day 4)

Day 4 of AtoZ challenge - Today's alliterative affirmation:
she carried memories
like the once-fragrant flowers tiny
and
temporal,
wisps hanging in the air;
like
the cold stench of a laboratory
it hung
like the shrunk clothes—
reminiscing the body it held once—
on
the hanger
behind
the long-shut
wooden doors that creaked of old-age
and rust-laden
brackets;
that smelled of mothballs and distant past
as the scarf flapped around her slender neck
unaware of where the wind takes it
her eyes glistened at the moist air
her mind elsewhere,
unaware of the passing environment
or the steering her hands (held) rode.
she was immobile and yet moving.
I am not following the official prompt today. This is a poem I had written sometime back, reworked on it today. It's a poem I was inspired to write this poem on watching the song Ude khule aasmano mein parinday (movie - Zindagi na Milegi Dobara) where Kalki's scarf flaps in the wind while she's travelling in the car. That one glimpse was the starting point for this poem.
Do let me know your views.
ps: do check out my works on Instagram.
Really loved the art work and the poem. The spacing and indentation in the poem is unique and I enjoyed the dreaminess of it- I saw a girl with a scarf, a faraway look in her eyes while I read that.
