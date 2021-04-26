Day 22- V (A to Z Challenge) and Day 26 (Napowrimo)

Day 22 AtoZ Challenge
Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 22. All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash.
The intention is to reach out to young girls in specific and everyone in general who need to hear some positive and empowering affirmations each day. Just a humble alliterative effort. I wish we could all inspire each other everyday, place a helping hand, a shoulder to rest for a while, embrace to overcome the each other's pain, ease with laughter and a extend a bit of company to one another. In short, empower one another.
Day 26 Napowrimo
Today's image of A to Z is one I was inspired from a picture I had collected from Pinterest sometime back, do not remember the artist. It was sculptural-kind of a painting.
