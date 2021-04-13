Day 11 - K (A to Z Challenge) and Day 13 - Taking to the Streets (Napowrimo)

Day 11 AtoZ Challenge
Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 11.
|#AtoZchallenge
Day 13 Napowrimo
Dubai 2023 will see driverless taxis
on the road
Every man, woman and children can
have the safest transport
Conveyed the Newspaper
While none seemed to take it in
One man got all disturbed
He voiced some unyielding statements
The newspaper set aside a space to
his contentment—
The report read—
The news of driverless taxis hit the
land
A concerned citizen expressed his
stand
Disapprove did he and wanted to
protest
Take to the streets, walk around 6
and half miles
Anonymous he wanted to remain
Concerns he wanted to proclaim
Authorities are expected to rise
Pertinent questions does he raise—
“What if a nut or bolt goes out of
place?
What if water spills and a wire
sparks?
What if the AI fails at human
language—
When help is sought?
What if it doesn’t allow me to get
down—
Anywhere besides the first entered
destination?
What if the door locks unexpectedly
Fail to work and I am trapped inside?
What if I’d like to have a small talk?
There’s no driver to respond!
What about the drivers who’d lose
their job?
Chiefly the ones who come from far
off
Lands to feed their families driving
taxis.
I am concerned for the lives of the
people
Who walk on the street and the ones
who travel in it.
There are so many ‘what
ifs’.
But cutting it short
for now.
As a protest in
solidarity for the drivers
I am going to walk,
through the pavement,
For 10 km since I
have a heart condition.
(that’s the maximum I can
walk).”
The concerned citizen
will be taking
To the streets tomorrow
at 8am
The route is yet to be
confirmed,
Our sources said.
Team ETR/ 21-12-2021
Napowrimo Prompt:
Today’s prompt comes from the Instagram account of Sundress Publications, which posts a writing prompt every day, all year long. This one is short and sweet: write a poem in the form of a news article you wish would come out tomorrow.
Do let me know your views. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
ps: do check out my works on Instagram.
2 comments:
This was fun. I liked how you said the story first and then ended with the headline. I hadn't seen it coming.
Secondly it caught my attention as you said 'Dubai.' Are you based there? That's the city I was talking about in the poem based on a song.
Thank you Smitha. It's all an attempt!! Glad that you liked it.
Yes, I am in in Dubai now and I did see that in your poem but then realized that you were visiting. I was thinking of asking you about it as well.
Post a Comment