Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Day 11 - K (A to Z Challenge) and Day 13 - Taking to the Streets (Napowrimo)

 Day 11 AtoZ Challenge

Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 11. 


K-AtoZChallenge-HuesnShades
Day 13 Napowrimo


Dubai 2023 will see driverless taxis on the road

Every man, woman and children can have the safest transport

Conveyed the Newspaper

While none seemed to take it in

One man got all disturbed

He voiced some unyielding statements

The newspaper set aside a space to his contentment—

 

The report read—

 

The news of driverless taxis hit the land

A concerned citizen expressed his stand

Disapprove did he and wanted to protest

Take to the streets, walk around 6 and half miles

Anonymous he wanted to remain

Concerns he wanted to proclaim

Authorities are expected to rise

Pertinent questions does he raise—

 

“What if a nut or bolt goes out of place?

What if water spills and a wire sparks?

What if the AI fails at human language—

When help is sought?

What if it doesn’t allow me to get down—

Anywhere besides the first entered destination?

What if the door locks unexpectedly

Fail to work and I am trapped inside?

What if I’d like to have a small talk?

There’s no driver to respond!

What about the drivers who’d lose their job?

Chiefly the ones who come from far off

Lands to feed their families driving taxis.

I am concerned for the lives of the people

Who walk on the street and the ones who travel in it.

There are so many ‘what ifs’.

But cutting it short for now.

As a protest in solidarity for the drivers

I am going to walk, through the pavement,

For 10 km since I have a heart condition.

(that’s the maximum I can walk).”

 

The concerned citizen will be taking

To the streets tomorrow at 8am

The route is yet to be confirmed,

Our sources said.

 

Team ETR/ 21-12-2021



Napowrimo Prompt:

Today’s prompt comes from the Instagram account of Sundress Publications, which posts a writing prompt every day, all year long. This one is short and sweet: write a poem in the form of a news article you wish would come out tomorrow.

I came across a news in today's newspaper about driverless taxis to be launched in 2023. Taking that as a start imagined a concerned layman who fears, maybe even bordering on extremity, the increased involvement of AI and the gadgets in our daily life and how he may react to it. A funny take, my attempt.

These prompts are actually pushing the limits and expanding our arena nudging us out of our comfort zone. Thanks to Napowrimo.

Do let me know your views. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.


2 comments:

Smitha said...

This was fun. I liked how you said the story first and then ended with the headline. I hadn't seen it coming.
Secondly it caught my attention as you said 'Dubai.' Are you based there? That's the city I was talking about in the poem based on a song.

April 13, 2021 at 10:38 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you Smitha. It's all an attempt!! Glad that you liked it.
Yes, I am in in Dubai now and I did see that in your poem but then realized that you were visiting. I was thinking of asking you about it as well.

April 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM

