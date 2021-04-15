Day 13 - M (A to Z Challenge) and Day 15 - Visions (Napowrimo)

Day 13 AtoZ Challenge
All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash. Edited digitally.
Day 15 Napowrimo
Mooring the stars to the tiny houseboat
I zig-zagged along the pebble to the tip of the cliff
I saw the horizon bleeding
Alarmed, my hair rose on my skin
I wished to dip my brushes into it
Paint a fury painting or a passionate one
But all I could do was stare and stare
Until the gold sunk itself in.
I could eat the clouds and embrace the air
But soon time and dimensions change.
Fireflies dropped from sky like rain
Scintillating the hearth of visions
All I could do was stare and stare
Love engulfed in numerous forms
Bees rose from grass, roses bloomed on dews
Jasmine curled on arms, ghazels sprinted across
The wide duned-skies, and I floated in mid-air
Beaming with enormous love
All I could do was love and all you could feel was love
All I could do was stare at the wondrous sight.
This is not on Napowrimo prompt as such. Since I didn't have time to write today, I am posting a poem that was selected and published in an anthology called "Beyond Words." It is my habit of imagining and envisioning scenarios, a bit of a waking dream and a lot of tying up the elements and trying to recreate it and mostly failing at it as it would never match the the 'idea' I conjure up. I am learning and getting better at it, sometimes.
