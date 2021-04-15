Day 13 - M (A to Z Challenge) and Day 15 - Visions (Napowrimo)

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Day 13 AtoZ Challenge

Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 13. The intention is to reach out to young girls in specific and everyone in general who need to hear some positive and empowering affirmations each day. Just a humble alliterative effort. I wish we could all inspire each other everyday, place a helping hand, a shoulder to rest for a while, embrace to overcome the each other's pain, ease with laughter and a extend a bit of company to one another. In short, empower one another.


M-AtoZChallenge-HuesnShades
#AtoZchallenge


All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash. Edited digitally.


Day 15 Napowrimo


Mooring the stars to the tiny houseboat

I zig-zagged along the pebble to the tip of the cliff

I saw the horizon bleeding

Alarmed, my hair rose on my skin

I wished to dip my brushes into it

Paint a fury painting or a passionate one

But all I could do was stare and stare

Until the gold sunk itself in.

I could eat the clouds and embrace the air

But soon time and dimensions change.

Fireflies dropped from sky like rain

Scintillating the hearth of visions

All I could do was stare and stare

Love engulfed in numerous forms

Bees rose from grass, roses bloomed on dews

Jasmine curled on arms, ghazels sprinted across

The wide duned-skies, and I floated in mid-air

Beaming with enormous love

All I could do was love and all you could feel was love

All I could do was stare at the wondrous sight.          


This is not on Napowrimo prompt as such. Since I didn't have time to write today, I am posting a poem that was selected and published in an anthology called "Beyond Words." It is my habit of imagining and envisioning scenarios, a bit of a waking dream and a lot of tying up the elements and trying to recreate it and mostly failing at it as it would never match the the 'idea' I conjure up. I am learning and getting better at it, sometimes.

Do let me know your views. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.


PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021



