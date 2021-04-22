Day 19 - S (A to Z Challenge) and Day 22 - The Golden Dunes Sing (Napowrimo)

Day 19 AtoZ Challenge
Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 19. All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash.
Day 21 Napowrimo
the golden
dunes sing
of the knowledge
bearers
of the
ancient times
the *astrolabe in hand
the *tanoura
spins wild fire
the adorned
belly seduces
the gazelles
as the night sky
swirls the *darvish spin.
Astrolabe - ancient astronomical instrument that was a handheld model of the universe.
Tanoura - a folkloric dance form. Tanoura refers to skirt.
Darvish - devoted followers of Sufism.
Napowrimo prompt:
It comes to us from Poets & Writers’ “The Time is Now” column, which provides weekly poetry prompts, as well as weekly fiction and creative non-fiction prompts.
In a prompt originally posted this past February, Poets & Writers directs us to an essay by Urvi Kumbhat on the use of mangoes in diasporic literature. As she discusses in her essay, mangoes have become a sort of shorthand or symbol that writers use to invoke an entire culture, country, or way of life. This has the beauty of simplicity – but also the problems of simplicity, in that you really can’t sum up a culture in a single image or item, and you risk cliché if you try.
But at the same time, the “staying power” of the mango underscores the strength of metonymy in poetry. Following Poets & Writers’ prompt, today I’d like to challenge you to write a poem that invokes a specific object as a symbol of a particular time, era, or place.
Today's poem is my tribute to country I live in - U.A.E, Dubai to be precise.
Do let me know your views on both my art+alliteration and my poem. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
