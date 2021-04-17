Day 15 - O (A to Z Challenge) and Day 17 - Unto You (Napowrimo)

Day 15 AtoZ Challenge
Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 15. All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash. Edited digitally.
Day 17 Napowrimo
you rose with a silver
crescent of a ring and a blood red hue
the other day—
was it anger or passion that you wore?
couldn’t decide for sure
night after night, you rise above
spread a silver blanket—
across urban and rustic abodes—
alike
did it matter to sapiens at all!
you are taken for granted, o nimbus one!
the world has created lights in various forms
yet, there are a few who miss you
on days you don’t make your appearance
who keenly watch the ever-changing phases
that you seem to be a master after all...
is that inconstancy that you speak for?
or is it the change that you vouch for?
the ebb and flow of life that you offer?
anything that he learns or just suffers?
like it or not, you do influence—
in the wails of a lunatic and the howls of the wolves
like the waves in the oceans and its undercurrents.
not to mention artists and poets
who have attributed countless allegations.
you are a witness – silent and surreptitious —
of past, present and the future
the world sleeps when you are up/rise
you see the real man in all his ‘grandeur’
night after night the ghosts enter
to clamour and create chaos—
to loot and plunder, to lust and revel—
to make sacrifices, to celebrate death—
to reign a world that you no longer recognize—
still, you embrace one and all
for you still live with the hope of a new-found
land where dreams blossom—
in the smiles of sleeping children,
strewn across the indigo sky—
where flowers and saplings grow in secret spaces
waiting for the eminent rays enriched by your dews.
Napowrimo prompt:
Our (optional) prompt. I’ve seen some fairly funny twitter conversations lately among poets who are coming to terms with the fact that they keep writing poems about the moon. For better or worse, the moon seems to exert a powerful hold on poets, as this large collection of moon-themed poems suggests. Today, I’d like to challenge you to stop fighting the moon. Lean in. Accept the moon. The moon just wants what’s best for you and your poems. So yes – write a poem that is about, or that involves, the moon.
This poem of mine was originally written in 2018 a couple of days after the Super Blue Blood moon. I am a Luna-lover and I have photos of the moon in my collection and I have attempted a couple of poems earlier as well. So this seemed a perfect chance to edit the 2018 one, polish and refine it a bit. I fine-tuned it after reading the prompt today.
Do let me know your views. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
In case you are interested to see some nocturne paintings of mine, click HERE.
PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021
3 comments:
Beautiful art and verse!
I wrote on the blood red moon too. Our thoughts ran as tangents to the moon :). As you rightly said, the moon is a witness to it all. Beautiful!
A beautiful "ode" to the moon. Well done. It's brilliant
gramswisewords.blogspot.com
