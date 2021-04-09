Friday, April 9, 2021

Day 8 - H (AtoZ Challenge) and Day 9 - To do list of an inane self (Napowrimo)

Day 8 #AtoZChallenge

Art and affirmative alliteration of Day 8. I hadn't talked much about this section of my challenge. The intention was to reach out to young girls and everyone who needed to hear some positive and empowering affirmations each day. Just a humble alliterative effort. I wish we could all inspire each other everyday, place a helping hand, a shoulder to rest for a while, embrace to overcome the each other's pain, ease with laughter and a extend a bit of company to one another. In short, empower one another.


H-AtoZChallenge-HuesnShades
#AtoZchallenge


All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash. 


Day 9 #Napowrimo


to do list of an inane self


to live a life of a toad

to adapt on both lands

to fly high to bellow

to sink down and be mellow

to run miles a free bird

be the songbird and follow the stars

to creak open the secret doors

to silently witness myriad miracles

to whimper like a child mid ice-cream

to ponder like a saint on carnal bliss

to invent a universe of sunshine vale

to wipe tears off my bosom souls

to stitch a cross-section of organic lands

and weave with invincible skies

bringing it all under one parasol

of blues, greens and turquoise realms

back again on the infinite sky

watch an aerial view

philosophize on our existence/ speck of a life

to gather dreams of altered souls

reigning them into the moon’s chariot

unbridled they run wild

no remorse, no affectations

they cast a path for the young to follow

to surpass barriers of human borders

to not kill for sport or bully the mild

‘uncreate’ the distinctions of human forms

follow nature and its native calls

to be one of the inhabitants and not be the lord

share an existence and not own it

to conjoin a freedom song

that murmurs in all hearts

a free spirit without borders drawn

a world where smiles reside and sorrows gone.


Napowrimo prompt:

Our (optional) prompt for the day is to write a poem in the form of a “to-do list.” The fun of this prompt is to make it the “to-do list” of an unusual person or character. For example, what’s on the Tooth Fairy’s to-do list? Or on the to-do list of Genghis Khan? Of a housefly? Your list can be a mix of extremely boring things and wild things. For example, maybe Santa Claus needs to order his elves to make 7 million animatronic Baby Yoda dolls, to have his hat dry-cleaned to get off all the soot it picked up last December, and to get his head electrician to change out the sparkplugs on Rudolph’s nose.

I started nothing preplanned jotting down in a stream of consciousness mode and the writing took over. It came alive and took its own path and form.

Do let me know your views. What do you think of the Art & Alliteration segment? You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.


PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021


ps: do check out my works on Instagram.





Posted by at

8 comments:

carol l mckenna said...

Divine artwork ~ Xo

Living moment to moment,

A ShutterBug Explores,
aka (A Creative Harbor)

April 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM
Christine said...

Beautiful

April 9, 2021 at 6:51 PM
Romana Iorga said...

"share an existence and not own it"! Yes.💜

April 9, 2021 at 7:25 PM
Crafting Queen said...

Beautiful. Anesha

April 9, 2021 at 8:24 PM
Linda Kunsman said...

You even turn a "to do list" into lovely poetic prose. Beautiful art as well Deepa!

April 9, 2021 at 9:23 PM
DVArtist said...

Just beautiful.

April 9, 2021 at 9:41 PM
WendyK said...

Lovely painting and poem. Have a great weekend.

April 9, 2021 at 11:36 PM
Ira Mishra said...

Beautiful art work and poem... Almost till half of the poem I felt like it was my to do list in such a beautiful poetic form... And the rest my wish list :)

April 10, 2021 at 4:54 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)