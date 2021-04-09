Day 8 - H (AtoZ Challenge) and Day 9 - To do list of an inane self (Napowrimo)

Day 8 #AtoZChallenge
Art and affirmative alliteration of Day 8. I hadn't talked much about this section of my challenge. The intention was to reach out to young girls and everyone who needed to hear some positive and empowering affirmations each day. Just a humble alliterative effort. I wish we could all inspire each other everyday, place a helping hand, a shoulder to rest for a while, embrace to overcome the each other's pain, ease with laughter and a extend a bit of company to one another. In short, empower one another.
All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash.
Day 9 #Napowrimo
to do list of an inane self
to live a life of a toad
to adapt on both lands
to fly high to bellow
to sink down and be mellow
to run miles a free bird
be the songbird and follow the stars
to creak open the secret doors
to silently witness myriad miracles
to whimper like a child mid ice-cream
to ponder like a saint on carnal
bliss
to invent a universe of sunshine vale
to wipe tears off my bosom souls
to stitch a cross-section of organic
lands
and weave with invincible skies
bringing it all under one parasol
of blues, greens and turquoise realms
back again on the infinite sky
watch an aerial view
philosophize on our existence/ speck
of a life
to gather dreams of altered souls
reigning them into the moon’s chariot
unbridled they run wild
no remorse, no affectations
they cast a path for the young to
follow
to surpass barriers of human borders
to not kill for sport or bully the
mild
‘uncreate’ the distinctions of human
forms
follow nature and its native calls
to be one of the inhabitants and not
be the lord
share an existence and not own it
to conjoin a freedom song
that murmurs in all hearts
a free spirit without borders drawn
a world where smiles reside and
sorrows gone.
Do let me know your views. What do you think of the Art & Alliteration segment? You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
Divine artwork ~ Xo
Living moment to moment,
A ShutterBug Explores,
aka (A Creative Harbor)
Beautiful
"share an existence and not own it"! Yes.💜
Beautiful. Anesha
You even turn a "to do list" into lovely poetic prose. Beautiful art as well Deepa!
Just beautiful.
Lovely painting and poem. Have a great weekend.
Beautiful art work and poem... Almost till half of the poem I felt like it was my to do list in such a beautiful poetic form... And the rest my wish list :)
