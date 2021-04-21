Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Day 18 - R (A to Z Challenge) and Day 21 - Waiting for the Next Arrival (Napowrimo)

Day 18 AtoZ Challenge

All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash.


R-AtoZChallenege-HuesnShades
#AtoZchallenge


Day 21 Napowrimo


‘twas was all dark inside

inside the mouth of the house

‘twas the mouth that ate us all

when we joyfully ran around

‘twas joyful sharing our lives

when lives simmered in lights

‘twas the lights that wrapped us in

when we shuddered in cold

‘twas the cold that froze our pain

when panic struck us apart

‘twas the panic that took us in

when the house silenced our heart

‘twas the silence that shook our spine

when scattered we lay apart

‘twas the lies that it put forward

that crushed our will away

rest was easier for the wretched house

as it devoured each of us— its prey

it stands tall, dark and imposing

in the silent woods so crammed

waiting for the next arrival

a passage for its next revival.


Note: title underlined


Napowrimo prompt:

Our (optional) prompt. Have you ever heard or read the nursery rhyme, “There was a man of double deed?” It’s quite creepy! A lot of its effectiveness can be traced back to how, after the first couplet, the lines all begin with the same two phrases (either “When the . . .” or “Twas like,”). The way that these phrases resolve gets more and more bizarre over the course of the poem, giving it a headlong, inevitable feeling.

Though I had intended to use some other repetition I finally ended up using the ones in the example and since I had just watched "The Haunting of the Hill House", I used that series as my inspiration for this poem. It does have the sense of a nursery rhyme and the desired spookiness, I guess. To complete the effect, I thought I should use a spooky font as well. So what do you think?

Do let me know your views on both my art+alliteration and my poem. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.


PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021


