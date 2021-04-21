Day 18 - R (A to Z Challenge) and Day 21 - Waiting for the Next Arrival (Napowrimo)

Day 18 AtoZ Challenge
Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 17. All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash.
Day 21 Napowrimo
‘twas was all dark inside
inside the mouth of the house
‘twas the mouth that ate us all
when we joyfully ran around
‘twas joyful sharing our lives
when lives simmered in lights
‘twas the lights that wrapped us in
when we shuddered in cold
‘twas the cold that froze our pain
when panic struck us apart
‘twas the panic that took us in
when the house silenced our heart
‘twas the silence that shook our
spine
when scattered we lay apart
‘twas the lies that it put forward
that crushed our will away
rest was easier for the wretched
house
as it devoured each of us— its prey
it stands tall, dark and imposing
in the silent woods so crammed
waiting for the next arrival
a passage for its next revival.
Note: title underlined
Napowrimo prompt:
Our (optional) prompt. Have you ever heard or read the nursery rhyme, “There was a man of double deed?” It’s quite creepy! A lot of its effectiveness can be traced back to how, after the first couplet, the lines all begin with the same two phrases (either “When the . . .” or “Twas like,”). The way that these phrases resolve gets more and more bizarre over the course of the poem, giving it a headlong, inevitable feeling.
Though I had intended to use some other repetition I finally ended up using the ones in the example and since I had just watched "The Haunting of the Hill House", I used that series as my inspiration for this poem. It does have the sense of a nursery rhyme and the desired spookiness, I guess. To complete the effect, I thought I should use a spooky font as well. So what do you think?
Do let me know your views on both my art+alliteration and my poem. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
No comments:
Post a Comment