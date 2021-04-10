Saturday, April 10, 2021

Day 9 - I (AtoZ Challenge) and Day 10 - Bookmark your Life (Napowrimo)

Day 9 AtoZ Challenge

Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 9. 


I-AtoZChallenge-HuesnShades
#AtoZchallenge


Day 10 Napowrimo


Speak to my core - wet and soft - like little waves forming

The blue silence spreads – your breath, your heartbeat—

 

Solitude surrounds and wraps like a moulding clay—

A hand at work with a paintbrush or the kneaded eraser-

 

Neither here nor up there, the melody resides within

Only you — believe in my existence — only you

 

Just that phrase repeats within — not confronting my lips

Colourful and messy, disparate and abstract

 

My voice keeps demanding for words — You know—

I know — You and me — our feelings have no sound—

 

like fragrance it spreads — it can not hide behind walls or lines—

Shadow of pain may spread long and sometimes wide

 

Fear may clutch the lonely heart — dense silence may surround

But do not give in nor cry — we all have our sunshine days

 

The rhythm of life may sometimes be wild and rugged—

Pace it fast or pace it slow — pace it horizontal or perpendicular

 

Welcome life with open arms — welcome with child-like curiosity

Let your eyes go wide — bookmark your life.



Napowrimo prompt:

our daily prompt (optional, of course!). It’s called “Junk Drawer Song,” and comes to us from the poet Hoa Nguyen.

  • First, find a song with which you are familiar – it could be a favorite song of yours, or one that just evokes memories of your past. Listen to the song and take notes as you do, without overthinking it or worrying about your notes making sense.
  • Next, rifle through the objects in your junk drawer – or wherever you keep loose odds and ends that don’t have a place otherwise. (Mine contains picture-hanging wire, stamps, rubber bands, and two unfinished wooden spoons I started whittling four years ago after taking a spoon-making class). On a separate page from your song-notes page, write about the objects in the drawer, for as long as you care to.
  • Now, bring your two pages of notes together and write a poem that weaves together your ideas and observations from both pages.

My junk drawer poem is based on Imran's *shayari from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Hindi movie) and my junk draw items that included a pretty big list some of which were pencils, brushes, kneaded eraser, paints, hairband, paperclips, metallic pens, clay, craftwood, bookmark etc. I jotted down the words from the shayari that I 'grabbed' with my eyes closed as I was listening to the shayari while my hands jotted down the words and abstract sensations finally conjoining the two. 

This was a fun prompt and maybe I shall try this more.

*shayari is a poem in Urdu


Do let me know your views. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.


PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021


ps: do check out my works on Instagram.




5 comments:

Namratha said...

"Just that phrase repeats within — not confronting my lips"! loved that line and the tone of the whole poem.

And the artwork, wonderful! Enjoyed your work as always

April 10, 2021 at 10:22 PM
Stephanie Holland said...

Interesting artwork and I love the alliteration.

Here from A to Z. Visit me at http://theroadweveshared.com/blog where our theme is Down syndrome in the media.

April 11, 2021 at 1:29 AM
Sonia Dogra said...

I love the shayari in ZNMD. What a lovely experience this must have been. A beautiful collision of words Deepa.

April 11, 2021 at 6:08 AM
smitha said...

I loved how you weaved your art with poetry. I could imagine you in the artist mode - 'A hand at work with the paintbrush or the kneaded eraser.'
Let your eyes go wide- Bookmark your life is such a perfect way to live life. Beautiful reminder.

April 11, 2021 at 3:40 PM
Frewin55 said...

Wow! That's a great challenge, I would like to have seen the Hindi song to understand quite what you did, - regardless - it's a great poem...

April 11, 2021 at 5:52 PM

