Day 9 - I (AtoZ Challenge) and Day 10 - Bookmark your Life (Napowrimo)

Day 9 AtoZ Challenge
Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 9.
Day 10 Napowrimo
Speak to my
core - wet and soft - like little waves forming
The blue
silence spreads – your breath, your heartbeat—
Solitude surrounds
and wraps like a moulding clay—
A hand at
work with a paintbrush or the kneaded eraser-
Neither here
nor up there, the melody resides within
Only you — believe
in my existence — only you
Just that
phrase repeats within — not confronting my lips
Colourful and
messy, disparate and abstract
My voice
keeps demanding for words — You know—
I know — You and
me — our feelings have no sound—
like fragrance
it spreads — it can not hide behind walls or lines—
Shadow of
pain may spread long and sometimes wide
Fear may
clutch the lonely heart — dense silence may surround
But do not
give in nor cry — we all have our sunshine days
The rhythm of
life may sometimes be wild and rugged—
Pace it fast
or pace it slow — pace it horizontal or perpendicular
Welcome life
with open arms — welcome with child-like curiosity
Let your
eyes go wide — bookmark your life.
Napowrimo prompt:
our daily prompt (optional, of course!). It’s called “Junk Drawer Song,” and comes to us from the poet Hoa Nguyen.
- First, find a song with which you are familiar – it could be a favorite song of yours, or one that just evokes memories of your past. Listen to the song and take notes as you do, without overthinking it or worrying about your notes making sense.
- Next, rifle through the objects in your junk drawer – or wherever you keep loose odds and ends that don’t have a place otherwise. (Mine contains picture-hanging wire, stamps, rubber bands, and two unfinished wooden spoons I started whittling four years ago after taking a spoon-making class). On a separate page from your song-notes page, write about the objects in the drawer, for as long as you care to.
- Now, bring your two pages of notes together and write a poem that weaves together your ideas and observations from both pages.
My junk drawer poem is based on Imran's *shayari from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Hindi movie) and my junk draw items that included a pretty big list some of which were pencils, brushes, kneaded eraser, paints, hairband, paperclips, metallic pens, clay, craftwood, bookmark etc. I jotted down the words from the shayari that I 'grabbed' with my eyes closed as I was listening to the shayari while my hands jotted down the words and abstract sensations finally conjoining the two.
This was a fun prompt and maybe I shall try this more.
*shayari is a poem in Urdu
Do let me know your views. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
"Just that phrase repeats within — not confronting my lips"! loved that line and the tone of the whole poem.
And the artwork, wonderful! Enjoyed your work as always
Interesting artwork and I love the alliteration.
Here from A to Z. Visit me at http://theroadweveshared.com/blog where our theme is Down syndrome in the media.
I love the shayari in ZNMD. What a lovely experience this must have been. A beautiful collision of words Deepa.
I loved how you weaved your art with poetry. I could imagine you in the artist mode - 'A hand at work with the paintbrush or the kneaded eraser.'
Let your eyes go wide- Bookmark your life is such a perfect way to live life. Beautiful reminder.
Wow! That's a great challenge, I would like to have seen the Hindi song to understand quite what you did, - regardless - it's a great poem...
