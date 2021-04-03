Day 3 - C & Sail, Serendipity and Storm

|#AtoZChallenge
Day 3 of #NaPoWriMo #GloPoWriMo
The three words that chanced upon me were - sail, serendipity and storm. I have never done this before and I don't have a Personal Universal Deck. I didn't have the time for making one today (it's a project in itself, I guess and I will be making one hopefully sometime in the near future) so I meditated on the words and these words were the first to spring up. So, here it is:
the surface of the sea looked calm
what about the underbelly?
the perfect sail, the perfect skies
what with the undercurrents?
the clear turquoise water, the salty fresh air
what with the churning in my stomach?
the overlooking range, the green-capped mountains
why the incensed aggression?
the sky turns grey, half-way on the sea
storm raging within.
looking at the map before me
--like a curious child playing within the labyrinth--
i criss-crossed through the lanes
tempted to try one after the
other
life being bound by time people
around, push—
i squeezed my eyes, snapped my
fingers
put my fears to rest and jumped (they pushed)
oblong
the road led to losing myself—
silent and alone, i
travelled through the tangled
veins of the landscape
marching through the mirage
of knotted lies and reality
a kaleidoscopic fantasy—
where truth is stranger than fiction.
the map is not a
map of choices
strung and starved the
veins take a lease of life—
a life of its own
the path has taken its course
guiding you across the plains—
home is not a place but a state of mind
my wandr’ing feet and the map lay before me.
I love experimenting with my lines, pauses and enjambment as you may have noticed. Do let me know your views, particularly my A to Z take of fluid images and alliterations.
ps: do check out my works on Instagram.
PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021
3 comments:
I really like the idea of the sea having an underbelly!😍
I liked your different style of having pauses.
Yes, home is a state of mind! Be comfortable exploring!
Let's feel at home wherever we are!
I am in awe Deepa... Creating alliterations and two such beautiful poems... Kudos to you and more power Yo your talent. Home is but only a state of the mind...that stuck with me. Yet my mind sometimes yearns for that concrete brick that was.... That's another game of the mind I guess 😊.
