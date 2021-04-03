Saturday, April 3, 2021

Day 3 - C & Sail, Serendipity and Storm

Day 3, alphabet C and here's my alliterative affirmation for the day. I am enjoying creating it. The images are being created now, it's not from my earlier collection. I did make the first four images on the very same day 5 days back and I have to make the rest in the coming days.

C-AtoZ Challenge-HuesnShades
#AtoZChallenge


Day 3 of #NaPoWriMo #GloPoWriMo

Today, I’d like to challenge you to make a “Personal Universal Deck,” and then to write a poem using it. The idea of the “Personal Universal Deck” originated with the poet and playwright Michael McClure, who gave the project of creating such decks to his students in a 1976 lecture at Naropa University. Basically, you will need 50 index cards or small pieces of paper, and on them, you will write 100 words (one on the front and one on the back of each card/paper) using the rules found here.

The three words that chanced upon me were - sail, serendipity and storm. I have never done this before and I don't have a Personal Universal Deck. I didn't have the time for making one today (it's a project in itself, I guess and I will be making one hopefully sometime in the near future) so I meditated on the words and these words were the first to spring up. So, here it is:


the surface of the sea looked calm

              what about the underbelly?

the perfect sail, the perfect skies

              what with the undercurrents?

the clear turquoise water, the salty fresh air

              what with the churning in my stomach?

the overlooking range, the green-capped mountains

              why the incensed aggression?

the sky turns grey, half-way on the sea

              storm raging within.



Day 2 of NaPoWriMo #GloPoWriMo

"for today’s (optional) prompt. In the world of well-known poems, maybe there’s no gem quite so hoary as Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken.” Today, I’d like to challenge you to write a poem about your own road not taken – about a choice of yours that has “made all the difference,” and what might have happened had you made a different choice."

I mixed up with the days since I mistook early-bird prompt as day 1 and the next as day 2 (earlier version can be read HERE), so adding a newer, different one for Day 2 (based on the official prompt) again along with Day 3's. 

looking at the map before me

--like a curious child playing within the labyrinth--

i criss-crossed through the lanes

tempted to try one after the other

life being bound by time          people around, push—

i squeezed my eyes, snapped my fingers

put my fears to rest                   and jumped (they pushed) oblong

 

the road led to losing myself—

silent and alone,                         i travelled through the tangled

veins of the landscape

marching through the mirage

of knotted lies and reality

a kaleidoscopic fantasy—

where truth is stranger than fiction.

 

the map            is not a map of choices

strung and starved                     the veins take a lease of life—

a life of its own

the path has taken its course

guiding you across the plains—

home is not a place but a state of mind

my wandr’ing feet and the map lay before me.




I love experimenting with my lines, pauses and enjambment as you may have noticed. Do let me know your views, particularly my A to Z take of fluid images and alliterations.


ps: do check out my works on Instagram.



PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021


3 comments:

Romana Iorga said...

I really like the idea of the sea having an underbelly!😍

April 3, 2021 at 11:33 PM
Dr. Anita Sabat said...

I liked your different style of having pauses.
Yes, home is a state of mind! Be comfortable exploring!
Let's feel at home wherever we are!

April 4, 2021 at 12:43 AM
Ira Mishra said...

I am in awe Deepa... Creating alliterations and two such beautiful poems... Kudos to you and more power Yo your talent. Home is but only a state of the mind...that stuck with me. Yet my mind sometimes yearns for that concrete brick that was.... That's another game of the mind I guess 😊.

April 4, 2021 at 4:12 AM

