Day 17 - Q (A to Z Challenge) and Day 20 - Korean verse - Sijo (Napowrimo)

Day 17 AtoZ Challenge
Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 17. All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash.
The intention is to reach out to young girls in specific and everyone in general who need to hear some positive and empowering affirmations each day. Just a humble alliterative effort. I wish we could all inspire each other everyday, place a helping hand, a shoulder to rest for a while, embrace to overcome the each other's pain, ease with laughter and a extend a bit of company to one another. In short, empower one another.
Day 20 Napowrimo
Curator of Lost Souls
The sun lights up the room—
Through the lace curtained bow window
The diffused light spreads and specks
of dust
Glows in the air like gold dust
The room reveals itself with shelves—
Of ceramic urns filled with lost souls.
Napowrimo prompt:
Our (optional) prompt for the day is to write a sijo. This is a traditional Korean poetic form. Like the haiku, it has three lines, but the lines are much longer. Typically, they are 14-16 syllables, and optimally each line will consist of two parts – like two sentences, or a sentence of two clauses divided by a comma. In terms of overall structure, a sijo functions like an abbreviated sonnet, in that the first line sets up an inquiry or discussion, the second line continues the discussion, and the third line resolves it with a “twist” or surprise. For more on the sijo, check out the primer here and a long list of examples in English, here.
I had heard of Sijo but had never tried it before and I do hope mine does justice to the form and content. It's always fun to try something new and am enjoying these daily prompts extremely. It provokes varied new ways of thinking.
How lovely to find my way here today. Your art is wonderful, and I love your A-to-Z theme. Your poetry is quite evocative. I'll certainly be back to catch up on past posts.
