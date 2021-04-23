Day 20 - T (A to Z Challenge) and Day 23 - I am Still Invisible (Napowrimo)

Day 20 AtoZ Challenge
The Dance of the Eunuchs to the drum beat
Of the City sweating
and pelting—
Carouseling the streets of the elaborate maze
Dazzled by the
prick of heat—
Blinded by the suborn summer—
Neglected obliterated
to the newness of each second.
Gusting through the City dirt
Sewages unkempt the
broad daylight—
Dancing through the whirlpool
Distracted and Invisibe!
Deep throttled
choking muffles—
Smothered reduced to
ashes—
Voices whistling,
yet unheard—
Through broad daylight and
quietened nights
Stricken and still Invisible!
Pawned— rejected and
yet selected—
Life in many varied colours—
But mostly black
and gray
Muffled restrained—
Willing to scream, scream my lungs out
Traumatized and
yet, I am still Invisible.
One thing that makes me want to write poetry is reading poetry. Sometimes, reading another poet’s work gives me an idea or image. And sometimes I read a poem that I want to formally respond to – whether because I agree with it, or disagree with it, or just because it starts a conversation in my head that I want to continue on the page.
Today, I’d like to challenge you to write a poem that responds, in some way, to another. This could be as simple as using a line or image from another poem as a jumping-off point, or it could be a more formal poetic response to the argument or ideas raised in another poem. You might use a favorite (or least favorite poem) as the source for your response.
Do let me know your views on my poem. What do you gather from my art that you see here? Would love to hear from you.
You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
