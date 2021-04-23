Friday, April 23, 2021

Day 20 - T (A to Z Challenge) and Day 23 - I am Still Invisible (Napowrimo)

Day 20 AtoZ Challenge

Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 20. All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash.

The intention is to reach out to young girls in specific and everyone in general who need to hear some positive and empowering affirmations each day. Just a humble alliterative effort. I wish we could all inspire each other everyday, place a helping hand, a shoulder to rest for a while, embrace to overcome the each other's pain, ease with laughter and a extend a bit of company to one another. In short, empower one another.


T-AtoZChallenege-HuesnShades
#AtoZchallenge



Day 23 Napowrimo

The Dance of the Eunuchs to the drum beat

Of the City                        sweating and pelting—

Carouseling the streets of the elaborate maze

Dazzled               by the prick of heat—

Blinded by the suborn summer—

Neglected           obliterated to the newness of each second.

 

Gusting through the City dirt

Sewages unkempt          the broad daylight—

Dancing through the whirlpool

Distracted and Invisibe!

 

Deep throttled                 choking muffles—

Smothered         reduced to ashes—

Voices                 whistling, yet unheard—

Through broad daylight and quietened nights

Stricken and still Invisible!

 

Pawned—          rejected and yet selected—

Life in many varied colours—

But mostly          black and gray

Muffled                             restrained—

Willing to scream, scream my lungs out

Traumatized                    and yet, I am still Invisible.




Napowrimo prompt:

One thing that makes me want to write poetry is reading poetry. Sometimes, reading another poet’s work gives me an idea or image. And sometimes I read a poem that I want to formally respond to – whether because I agree with it, or disagree with it, or just because it starts a conversation in my head that I want to continue on the page.

Today, I’d like to challenge you to write a poem that responds, in some way, to another. This could be as simple as using a line or image from another poem as a jumping-off point, or it could be a more formal poetic response to the argument or ideas raised in another poem. You might use a favorite (or least favorite poem) as the source for your response. 


My poem today, is something that I had to pen down after reading "The Dance of the Eunuchs" by Kamala Das. It's from her collection "Summer in Calcutta". This probably was a response to the feelings that seeped in through her words. 

Do let me know your views on my poem. What do you gather from my art that you see here? Would love to hear from you.

