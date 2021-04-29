Thursday, April 29, 2021

Day 25 - Y (A to Z Challenge) and Day 29 - The Window of that Time (Napowrimo)

Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 25. All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash.

Day 28 Napowrimo

A world of unknown that can be shut

When the outside forms a threat

A world of luminous possibilities

Sacrosanct, meditative and at once flamboyant

Mystic secrets piled within, dispersing the unwanted into

The night sky where they transform into

The *red-breasted Trogon and the fiery *gulmohars

And into *raat ki rani that intoxicates the senses

Windows into the lives of silent night warriors

Immersing into the sacred spices of intuitive worlds

Where the firebird births thousands seafarers

Who conquer the seething lands turning it into

Congenial contingencies of harp and harmony

Gearing life into the expansive rugged lands, reclaiming

The solitude of enormous depth

Lapping like waves into the inner being of one

From that macro into I, the micro

I exist through the window of that time

When the *aham joins the *brahmam.




*red-breasted Trogon - a bird
*gulmohar - flowering tree 
*raat ki rani - literal meaning queen of the night. Night blooming jasmine or it could also mean the Queen of the Night (nishagandhi) that blooms only at night.
*aham - "I" in Sanskrit
*brahmam - the Lord/ the omnipotent



Napowrimo prompt:

This one is called “in the window.” Imagine a window looking into a place or onto a particular scene. It could be your childhood neighbor’s workshop, or a window looking into an alien spaceship. Maybe a window looking into a witch’s gingerbread cottage, or Lord Nelson’s cabin aboard the H.M.S. Victory. What do you see? What’s going on?

I went into a mystic mode which wasn't what I had intended and I did find the words flowing through though.

Do let me know your views on my poem. What do you gather from my art that you see here?


Smitha said...

Your artwork goes perfectly with your poem. Lovely!

April 29, 2021 at 9:52 PM

