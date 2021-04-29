Day 25 - Y (A to Z Challenge) and Day 29 - The Window of that Time (Napowrimo)

Day 25 AtoZ Challenge
A world of unknown that can be shut
When the outside forms a threat
A world of luminous possibilities
Sacrosanct, meditative and at once flamboyant
Mystic secrets piled within,
dispersing the unwanted into
The night sky where they transform
into
The *red-breasted Trogon and the fiery *gulmohars
And into *raat ki rani that
intoxicates the senses
Windows into the lives of silent
night warriors
Immersing into the sacred spices of intuitive
worlds
Where the firebird births thousands
seafarers
Who conquer the seething lands
turning it into
Congenial contingencies of harp and
harmony
Gearing life into the expansive rugged
lands, reclaiming
The solitude of enormous depth
Lapping like waves into the inner
being of one
From that macro into I, the micro
I exist through the window of that
time
When the *aham joins the *brahmam.
Do let me know your views on my poem. What do you gather from my art that you see here? Would love to hear from you. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
1 comment:
Your artwork goes perfectly with your poem. Lovely!
Post a Comment