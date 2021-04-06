Tuesday, April 6, 2021

E & All is Well - Day 5 AtoZ Challenge & Day 6 Napowrimo

when you and i meander in our journey

i wish we’d be together

 

yes, we are there side by side

but i can see that you are not present

 

shoulder to shoulder we lie

i check the moon and you the phone

 

i wait for the hand and you slide

into sleep

 

the concrete around consumes my dreams

between the metal and glass, dreams vanish

 

i feel a forest grow thick around, time ticks

and drifts, we burrow inside

 

i’d wish to wander through you

well enough to traverse through.


the city burns in neon glow, the lamp post

sings a sign - kul shay’ ealaa ma yuram*


Arabic - all is well


Napowrimo Prompt:

Go to a book you love. Find a short line that strikes you. Make that line the title of your poem. Write a poem inspired by the line. Then, after you’ve finished, change the title completely.

This prompt, which comes from Holly Lyn Walrath, is pretty simple as she explains it here.

I just finished reading (yesterday evening) "Strangers" by Nazik Al-Malaika, an Iraqi poet and the the line “Our silence is the echo of a frightening warning” caught my attention. Since this was fresh in my mind, I took that as my prompt and starting point. The Arabic is not from the poem though, I first wrote "all is well" and then thought to add the translation.


PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021

14 comments:

Tigger said...

I like the sense of loss that is contrasted with connection in this work. It's almost there, but you can't quite touch it.

April 6, 2021 at 1:47 PM
Soji George said...

You express worst feelings in a subtle and beautiful way.

April 6, 2021 at 1:55 PM
smitha said...

It's lovely how you've brought out how easy it is for two people to be so far away while being so physically close to each other. Thanks for sharing this book. It's piqued my interest. The addition of the line in Arabic adds a special touch.

April 6, 2021 at 2:28 PM
Sonia Dogra said...

The irony of modern life. So well brought out. Loved this...
the concrete around consumes my dreams

between the metal and glass, dreams vanish

April 6, 2021 at 4:26 PM
magiceye said...

Visually evocative!

April 6, 2021 at 5:02 PM
Jayashree (pagesfromjayashree) said...

Nicely woven .... silence can mean unison or total out of sync...

April 7, 2021 at 6:35 PM
Ira Mishra said...

Wow Deepa... I was really floored reading this.. Such an evocative piece... Each line is so beautiful I couldn't but help read them multiple times
"i feel a forest grow thick around, time ticks
and drifts, we burrow inside"

Simply wow.... And how relatable each of your lines are.

April 7, 2021 at 9:08 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you Tigger for your visit and kind words. I like how you have expressed it. That itself is poetic. 😊

April 7, 2021 at 11:39 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

That’s a lovely compliment Soji. Wish I can do that all the time.

April 7, 2021 at 11:40 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you for the keen read Smitha. Yes, you should read the poem, it’s beautiful. It’s a translation of course. But the Arabic is not from the book though as I mentioned. I thought since the author is originally Arabic, I shall add that touch. Moreover I reside in Dubai and am fond of Arabic and wish to learn it. 😊

April 7, 2021 at 11:43 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you so much, Sonia. Yes, the irony of modern life.

April 7, 2021 at 11:44 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you, Deepakji 😊🙏🏽

April 7, 2021 at 11:44 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thank you. So true, Jayashree !

April 7, 2021 at 11:45 PM
Deepa Gopal said...

Thanks a lot, Ira! Glad that you found it so! It’s always great when all of you find it relatable. 😊

April 7, 2021 at 11:47 PM

