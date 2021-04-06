E & All is Well - Day 5 AtoZ Challenge & Day 6 Napowrimo

Day 5 #AtoZchallenge
Day 6 #Napowrimo
when you and i meander in our journey
i wish we’d be together
yes, we are there side by side
but i can see that you are not
present
shoulder to shoulder we lie
i check the moon and you the phone
i wait for the hand and you slide
into sleep
the concrete around consumes my
dreams
between the metal and glass, dreams vanish
i feel a forest grow thick around, time
ticks
and drifts, we burrow inside
i’d wish to wander through you
well enough to traverse through.
the city burns in neon glow, the lamp
post
sings a sign - kul shay’ ealaa ma yuram*
* Arabic - all is well
Napowrimo Prompt:
Go to a book you love. Find a short line that strikes you. Make that line the title of your poem. Write a poem inspired by the line. Then, after you’ve finished, change the title completely.
This prompt, which comes from Holly Lyn Walrath, is pretty simple as she explains it here.
I just finished reading (yesterday evening) "Strangers" by Nazik Al-Malaika, an Iraqi poet and the the line “Our silence is the echo of a frightening warning” caught my attention. Since this was fresh in my mind, I took that as my prompt and starting point. The Arabic is not from the poem though, I first wrote "all is well" and then thought to add the translation.
Do let me know your views.
14 comments:
I like the sense of loss that is contrasted with connection in this work. It's almost there, but you can't quite touch it.
You express worst feelings in a subtle and beautiful way.
It's lovely how you've brought out how easy it is for two people to be so far away while being so physically close to each other. Thanks for sharing this book. It's piqued my interest. The addition of the line in Arabic adds a special touch.
The irony of modern life. So well brought out. Loved this...
the concrete around consumes my dreams
between the metal and glass, dreams vanish
Visually evocative!
Nicely woven .... silence can mean unison or total out of sync...
Wow Deepa... I was really floored reading this.. Such an evocative piece... Each line is so beautiful I couldn't but help read them multiple times
"i feel a forest grow thick around, time ticks
and drifts, we burrow inside"
Simply wow.... And how relatable each of your lines are.
Thank you Tigger for your visit and kind words. I like how you have expressed it. That itself is poetic. 😊
That’s a lovely compliment Soji. Wish I can do that all the time.
Thank you for the keen read Smitha. Yes, you should read the poem, it’s beautiful. It’s a translation of course. But the Arabic is not from the book though as I mentioned. I thought since the author is originally Arabic, I shall add that touch. Moreover I reside in Dubai and am fond of Arabic and wish to learn it. 😊
Thank you so much, Sonia. Yes, the irony of modern life.
Thank you, Deepakji 😊🙏🏽
Thank you. So true, Jayashree !
Thanks a lot, Ira! Glad that you found it so! It’s always great when all of you find it relatable. 😊
