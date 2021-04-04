Day 4 - NaPoWriMo - Debris of unaccounted tales

at the back of the ruins
lay the debris of unaccounted tales
of life spent in serious discussions
and mirthful
wines
the sunken eyes betray
a world of never-haves
a sigh, a sob,
a grunt, a fall
now she sits on the debris
on a lonesome chair
like on a
throne
a magpie, a sweet outbound song
crumbled cement, half-a-dozen-dead saplings
the gasp of air within the macabre stare
and the glint
of a silver coin
"Poetry often takes us to strange places – to feelings and actions that are hard to express except through the medium of a poem. To the “liminal,” in other words – a place or sensation that exists at or on both sides of a boundary or threshold, neither one thing or the other, but something betwixt and between."
The image is just the starting point. Day 4 was to be inspired by a photograph of SpaceLiminalBot and they do have an amazing collection of odd-eerie images. It was difficult to choose one from the many I saw there. And finally rested on this one.
ps: do check out my works on Instagram.
PS : Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021
You're right about the difficulty of choosing a picture. It tired me out too so I just chose the one suggested by them. I enjoyed your poem on the image. Your poem reminded me of one of the characters in Khaled Hossein's novel - A thousand splendid suns'. Well Done!
Beautifully versed.
