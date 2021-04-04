Sunday, April 4, 2021

Day 4 - NaPoWriMo - Debris of unaccounted tales

at the back of the ruins

lay the debris of unaccounted tales

of life spent in serious discussions

and mirthful wines

the sunken eyes betray 

a world of never-haves

a sigh, a sob, a grunt, a fall

now she sits on the debris

on a lonesome chair

like on a throne

a magpie, a sweet outbound song

crumbled cement, half-a-dozen-dead saplings

the gasp of air within the macabre stare

and the glint of a silver coin



"Poetry often takes us to strange places – to feelings and actions that are hard to express except through the medium of a poem. To the “liminal,” in other words – a place or sensation that exists at or on both sides of a boundary or threshold, neither one thing or the other, but something betwixt and between."

The image is just the starting point. Day 4 was to be inspired by a photograph of SpaceLiminalBot and they do have an amazing collection of odd-eerie images. It was difficult to choose one from the many I saw there. And finally rested on this one.

Unknown said...

You're right about the difficulty of choosing a picture. It tired me out too so I just chose the one suggested by them. I enjoyed your poem on the image. Your poem reminded me of one of the characters in Khaled Hossein's novel - A thousand splendid suns'. Well Done!

April 4, 2021 at 6:27 PM
magiceye said...

Beautifully versed.

April 5, 2021 at 4:52 PM

